Al Fateh vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will clash against Al Fateh in a Saudi Pro League match at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium on Friday.

Al Fateh is unbeaten in the season till now, with one win and a draw in two matches, which keeps it in sixth place with four points.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, however, has had a disappointing start to its Saudi Pro League campaign with two defeats in two matches, which keeps the club in 16th position.

Kickoff, live telecast and streaming details