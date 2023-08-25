MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?

FAT vs NAS: Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 16:40 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, however, has had a disappointing start to its Saudi Pro League campaign with two defeats in two matches, which keeps the club in 16th position.
File Photo: Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, however, has had a disappointing start to its Saudi Pro League campaign with two defeats in two matches, which keeps the club in 16th position. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, however, has had a disappointing start to its Saudi Pro League campaign with two defeats in two matches, which keeps the club in 16th position. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will clash against Al Fateh in a Saudi Pro League match at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium on Friday.

Al Fateh is unbeaten in the season till now, with one win and a draw in two matches, which keeps it in sixth place with four points.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, however, has had a disappointing start to its Saudi Pro League campaign with two defeats in two matches, which keeps the club in 16th position.

Kickoff, live telecast and streaming details

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in Al-Hasa.
Where can I watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Sony Sports network.

Related Topics

Saudi Pro League /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Fateh vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Elated that Praggnanandhaa has sealed a Candidates berth: Mother Nagalakshmi
    PTI
  3. Al-Ittihad boss Nuno rubbishes reports of row with Benzema
    Reuters
  4. Luis Rubiales refuses to resign, says kiss was ‘mutual’, accuses media, officials of social assassination
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Fateh vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al-Ittihad boss Nuno rubbishes reports of row with Benzema
    Reuters
  3. FIFA women’s rankings: Sweden on top, world champion Spain second
    Reuters
  4. Klopp says Mohamed Salah not for sale as Saudi Arabia speculation swirls
    AP
  5. Messi, Inter Miami start playoff push at New York Red Bulls
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Fateh vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Elated that Praggnanandhaa has sealed a Candidates berth: Mother Nagalakshmi
    PTI
  3. Al-Ittihad boss Nuno rubbishes reports of row with Benzema
    Reuters
  4. Luis Rubiales refuses to resign, says kiss was ‘mutual’, accuses media, officials of social assassination
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment