Al Fateh vs Al Nassr LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will clash against Al Fateh in a Saudi Pro League match at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium on Friday.
Al Fateh is unbeaten in the season till now, with one win and a draw in two matches, which keeps it in sixth place with four points.
Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr, however, has had a disappointing start to its Saudi Pro League campaign with two defeats in two matches, which keeps the club in 16th position.
Kickoff, live telecast and streaming details
When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr?
Where can I watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr?
