Al Fayha vs Al Nassr LIVE, FYH 0-0 NAS, AFC Champions League Round of 16: Match goalless in second-half, Ronaldo chance best of the match

- February 15, 2024 00:3748’ FYH 0-0 NAS
Alamri finds Otavio with a through ball on the right flank and the latter goes for a cutback, which is weak. But the flag goes up as the ball had already gone over the touchline before Otavio had made his pass.
- February 15, 2024 00:33Second-half!
Al Fayha and Al Nassr tied 0-0 as the second-half of the AFC Champions League Round of 16 gets underway at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.
- February 15, 2024 00:18HALFTIMEHalf-time! FYH 0-0 NAS
Ronaldo with a big chance right at the end of the first-half but Stojkovic’s save means that the match remains goalless at the break. Al Fayha has put in a top defensive performance in the first-half.
- February 15, 2024 00:1745+1’ FYH 0-0 NAS
Ronaldo with a big chance - A cross comes in the left and it ends up falling kindly for Ronaldo. For the first time, the Fayha defence looks shaky, which allows Ronaldo to have a couple of touches and then shoot on the turn. But his shot is straight at Stojkovic, who makes an excellent save to keep scores level.
- February 15, 2024 00:1645’ FYH 0-0 NAS
Two minutes added at the end of the first-half!
- February 15, 2024 00:1341’ FYH 0-0 NAS
Talisca and Brozovic attempting a give-and-go but Fayha’s defence comes out on top again and clears the ball. Fayha launches a rare counter-attack, with Sakala leading it. However, he ends up losing the ball to Al Ghanam.
- February 15, 2024 00:08YELLOW CARD38’ FYH 0-0 NAS
NAS booking: Abdullah Al-Khaibari sees a yellow card - the first of the night.
- February 15, 2024 00:0433’ FYH 0-0 NAS
Brozovic finds Otavio with a ball over the top of the Al Fayha defence. Otavio tries to guide the ball on target with a first-time header but misses the goal by quite a distance.
- February 15, 2024 00:0332’ FYH 0-0 NAS
AL Nassr’s approach play has been good but its final third play has been disappointing. Meanwhile, one has to credit Al Fayha’s solid defensive performance till now.
- February 14, 2024 23:5826’ FYH 0-0 NAS
Sultan Mandash and Ayman Yahya clash as both went for the ball. It is a painful one and both are on the ground and will need medical attention. Both teams want a freekick but the referee does not give one. The match will resume with a drop ball.
- February 14, 2024 23:5524’ FYH 0-0 NAS
Fashion Sakala takes on his man, gets past him and flashes a low cross across the face of the goal from the left. But there are no Al Fayha players present to get at the end of the cross.
- February 14, 2024 23:5120’ FYH 0-0 NAS
Ronaldo charges at the Al Fayha with a darting run from midfield but ends up showing too much of the ball to Sami Al-Khaibari, who clears the ball.
- February 14, 2024 23:4918’ FYH 0-0 NAS
Al Fayha has been excellent defensively till now, but it is not being able to stitch any attacking moves. Most of the football is happening inside the Fayha half, with Al Nassr attacking.
- February 14, 2024 23:4616’ FYH 0-0 NAS
Brozovic looks for Ronaldo with a cross inside the Al Fayha box but it is Laporte who gets at the end of the cross and goes for a header at goal. His effort, however, is not on target.
- February 14, 2024 23:4413’ FYH 0-0 NAS
Talisca and Al Ghanam try to combine on the right side of Al Fayha’s penalty area but Al-Shuwaish is alert and clears the ball before Talisca’s pass reaches Al-Ghanam.
- February 14, 2024 23:4110’ FYH 0-0 NAS
Al-Kahibari looks to find Talisca with a lob from the middle of the park but Fayha keeper Stojkovic anticipates the danger and comes off his line to collect the ball.
- February 14, 2024 23:397’ FYH 0-0 NAS
Otavio does well to find the space and slip a pass for Al Ghanam, who goes for an early cross from the right. But the cross is overhit and goes out of play.
Meanwhile, loud shouts of ‘Ronaldo Ronaldo’ from the Al Nassr fans in the stand. The Portuguese star is yet to get involved properly in the clash.
- February 14, 2024 23:376’ FYH 0-0 NAS
Al Ghanam tries to make inroads from the right but Fayha’s compact defending sees the fullback lose the ball.
- February 14, 2024 23:343’ FYH 0-0 NAS
Al Nassr with a good spell of pressure, which started with Ronaldo getting involved in a give-and-go with Otavio but it does not lead to anything.
There is also a penalty shout in Al Nassr’s favour but VAR had a look and asked play to continue.
- February 14, 2024 23:321’ FYH 0-0 NAS
Al Nassr on the attack right from the start. Brozovic tries to find Talisca on the right flank with a cross-field diagonal but overhits the pass.
- February 14, 2024 23:30Kick-off!
The AFC Champions League Round of 16 tie between Al Fayha and Al Nassr is underway at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.
- February 14, 2024 23:05CR7 in the building!
- February 14, 2024 22:53Al Fayha starting lineup!
Vladimir Stojkovic (GK), Abdulrahman Al-Safar, Husein Al Shuwaish, Mohammed Al Baqawi, Mokher Alrashidi, Sami Al Khaibari, Nawaf Al Harthi, Rakan Kaabi, Sultan Mandash, Anthony Nwakaeme, Fashion Sakala
- February 14, 2024 22:36Head-to-Head Record (All competitions)
Played: 14
Al Nassr wins: 9
Draws: 4
Al Fayha win: 1
- February 14, 2024 22:17Al Nassr starting lineup!
- February 14, 2024 22:02Preview
Al Fayha will face off against Al-Nassr in the opening leg of their round of 16 tie in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr was unbeaten in the group phase, playing to a 1-1 draw with Istikol on the final matchday, while Al Feiha beat Pakhator 4-1 to qualify as one of the best second-place finishers with nine points.
Statistics are Al Nassr’s favour as it is unbeaten in its last 10 competitive fixtures versus Al Fayha, with its previous defeat coming in the 2017-18 Saudi Pro League campaign (1-0).
When and where is the AFC Champions League match between Al Feiha and Al Nassr?
The AFC Champions League Round of 16 match between Al Feyha and Al Nassr will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, February 14 at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd stadium.
Where can I watch the AFC Champions League match between Al Fayha and Al Nassr?
The AFC Champions League Round of 16 match between Al Feyha and Al Nassr can be live streamed on Jio TV and Fancode.
