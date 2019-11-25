Al-Hilal wins AFC Champions League to seal Club World Cup berth

Al-Hilal claimed its first AFC Champions League title as goals from Salem Al Dawsari and Bafetimbi Gomis saw off Urawa Red Diamonds 2-0 to secure a 3-0 aggregate victory. It became the final team to book its place at the FIFA Club World Cup this year.

Andre Carrillo's second-half goal in the first leg gave the Saudi Arabian side the advantage heading into Sunday's contest at Saitama Stadium, with the Diamonds hunting an unprecedented third AFC Champions League crown.

Yet despite dominating the first half, Urawa was unable to craft an opening as Al-Hilal claimed revenge for their defeat in the 2017 final.

Al-Hilal's quality paid dividends in the second half – Al Dawsari and Gomis striking late to claim the visitors' first title in the competition at their third attempt in the final.

NEW CHAMPIONS! | @REDSOFFICIAL 0-2 @Alhilal_FC (Aggregate 0-3)



It's all over at Saitama Stadium. After losing in the 2014 and 2017 finals, Al Hilal are finally champions of Asia once more after a historic 2-0 win.#ACLFinal | #URAvHIL pic.twitter.com/iNUBI4rjwv — #ACLFinal (@TheAFCCL) November 24, 2019

Al Dawsari, who was sent off in the 2017 final, twice went close for Al-Hilal early on, but Urawa swiftly took control – Takahiro Sekine seeing an effort blocked before Takuya Aoki drilled wide.

Shusaku Nishikawa was suspended for the first leg, with replacement Haruki Fukushima making the mistake which led to Carrillo's goal, and Urawa's goalkeeper almost gifted Al-Hilal an opener when he spilled a corner at the feet of Jang Hyun-soo, but recovered to divert the defender's effort over.

Nishikawa was in the thick of the action again soon after to deny Gomis, though he could do little to prevent Al Dawsari's 74th-minute strike.

Giovinco was the provider, playing a first-time pass into the path of Al Dawsari, who made no mistake with a cool finish.

With its maiden title secured, Al-Hilal added further gloss in stoppage time, Gomis sweeping home to wrap up the triumph in style.