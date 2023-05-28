Football

Al Ittihad beats Al Feiha to clinch Saudi Pro League title; Ronaldo’s Al Nassr draws with Ettifaq

Al Ittihad clinched the Saudi Pro League title after 3-0 win against 12th placed Al Feiha at the King Salman Sports City stadium on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 28 May, 2023 01:36 IST
Chennai 28 May, 2023 01:36 IST
Ahmed Sharaheli celebrates after scoring the opener.

Ahmed Sharaheli celebrates after scoring the opener. | Photo Credit: Twitter/Al Ittihad

Al Ittihad clinched the Saudi Pro League title after 3-0 win against 12th placed Al Feiha at the King Salman Sports City stadium on Sunday.

Al Ittihad clinched the Saudi Pro League title after 3-0 win against 12th placed Al Feiha at the King Salman Sports City stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr played out a gruelling 1-1 draw as Al Ittihad took an unassailable four point lead at the top of the table to collect its 10th league title.

Al Ittihad went into the half time with a 2-0 lead as Ahmed Shahrahili gave the league leader an early breakthough with a goal in the third minute. Romarinho, stepped up yet agian and scored in the added time of the first half. On the other hand, Al Nassr was trailing 0-1 after the end of first 45 minutes.

Romarinho completed his brace in the 85th minute to secure the win for Al Ittihad as well as confirm the title for the first time since 2009. Gustavo restored parity for Ronaldo’s side in the 56th minute and put one past the goalkeeper in the 80th minute only for it to be ruled offside. Talisca rattled the post via a free-kick in added time and that was the end of the road for Al Nassr.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

How long does Vinicius have to bear the brunt of racism until La Liga and Spain course correct?

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us