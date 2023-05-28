Al Ittihad beats Al Feiha to clinch Saudi Pro League title; Ronaldo’s Al Nassr draws with Ettifaq

Al Ittihad clinched the Saudi Pro League title after 3-0 win against 12th placed Al Feiha at the King Salman Sports City stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr played out a gruelling 1-1 draw as Al Ittihad took an unassailable four point lead at the top of the table to collect its 10th league title.

We are the champions 2023 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gaVwmdGDTR — Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) May 27, 2023

Al Ittihad went into the half time with a 2-0 lead as Ahmed Shahrahili gave the league leader an early breakthough with a goal in the third minute. Romarinho, stepped up yet agian and scored in the added time of the first half. On the other hand, Al Nassr was trailing 0-1 after the end of first 45 minutes.

Romarinho completed his brace in the 85th minute to secure the win for Al Ittihad as well as confirm the title for the first time since 2009. Gustavo restored parity for Ronaldo’s side in the 56th minute and put one past the goalkeeper in the 80th minute only for it to be ruled offside. Talisca rattled the post via a free-kick in added time and that was the end of the road for Al Nassr.