Saudi Pro League: 12th-rank Al Feiha holds Ronaldo’s Al Nassr to goalless draw

The 12th-ranked Al Feiha forced Cristiano Ronaldo -led Al Nassr to share points during the league fixture of the Saudi Pro League at the King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Sport City Stadium in Al Majma’ah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

Feiha held Nassr to a goalless draw for their second point in the last four games and handed Nassr its fifth draw of the season.

With the frustrating 0-0 draw, Ronaldo’s Nassr will remain in second place in the points table, while table-topper, Al Ittihad may expand its lead with a win over Al Wehda.

Ittihad is now ahead 2-0 at the halftime of their game, and if the score remains the same at full-time, Ittihad will lead the league by three points.

Nassr has 53 points in 23 games with 16 wins, five draws and two losses.