Football

Saudi Pro League: 12th-rank Al Feiha holds Ronaldo’s Al Nassr to goalless draw

Saudi Pro League: Feiha held Nassr to a goalless draw for their second point in the last four games and handed Nassr its fifth draw of the season.

Team Sportstar
10 April, 2023 02:50 IST
10 April, 2023 02:50 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo missed several chances to score against 12th-ranked Al Feiha.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed several chances to score against 12th-ranked Al Feiha. | Photo Credit: TWITTER/Roshn Saudi League

Saudi Pro League: Feiha held Nassr to a goalless draw for their second point in the last four games and handed Nassr its fifth draw of the season.

The 12th-ranked Al Feiha forced Cristiano Ronaldo -led Al Nassr to share points during the league fixture of the Saudi Pro League at the King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Sport City Stadium in Al Majma’ah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

FOLLOW BLOG: AL-FEIHA VS AL-NASSR, SAUDI PRO LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

Feiha held Nassr to a goalless draw for their second point in the last four games and handed Nassr its fifth draw of the season.

With the frustrating 0-0 draw, Ronaldo’s Nassr will remain in second place in the points table, while table-topper, Al Ittihad may expand its lead with a win over Al Wehda.

Ittihad is now ahead 2-0 at the halftime of their game, and if the score remains the same at full-time, Ittihad will lead the league by three points.

Nassr has 53 points in 23 games with 16 wins, five draws and two losses.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us