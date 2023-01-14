Al Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo, on Saturday, reunited with his former club Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia. Los Blancos is currently in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, for the Spanish Supercopa match against Barcelona. The players and the coach Carlo Ancelotti were greeted by Ronaldo ahead of the match.

Real Madrid posted the video of the reunion on social media. Ronaldo shared frames with coach Ancelotti, and support staff and exchanged a warm hug followed by a word.

Ronaldo also had a chat with the club’s Brazilian players Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the gym and dressing rooms.

The 37-year-old star joined Real Madrid in 2009 and won four Champions League titles with the club, three in a row from 2016 to 2018. Ronaldo also scored staggering 292 goals in 311 matches.

Before Ronaldo made his move to Saudi Arabia, he reportedly waited for Real Madrid’s decision. The Portuguese superstar joined Al Nassr a month after Manchester United, the club where he had a second spell from 2021-22 after a brief spell with Juventus, terminated his contract midway.

In an interview, Ronaldo criticised the Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners after having been repeatedly benched and even temporarily suspended by the club.