Al Nassr will clash against Al Fayha in the second-leg of their AFC Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday.
Al Nassr leads 1-0 on aggregate, after Cristiano Ronaldo bagged an 81st-minute winner in the first-leg, which was also his debut goal against Al Fayha.
Statistics are in Al Nassr’s favour as it is unbeaten in its last 11 competitive fixtures versus Al Fayha, with its previous defeat coming in the 2017-18 Saudi Pro League campaign (1-0).
Predicted XI
Al-Nassr possible starting lineup: Abdullah(GK); Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Laporte, Behich; Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem; Talisca, Al-Najei, Yahya; Ronaldo
Al Fayha possible starting lineup: Stojkovic(GK); Al-Rashidi, Al-Khaibari, Al-Shuwaish; Al Baqawi, R. Kaabi, Al-Safri, K. Kaabi; Mandash, Nwakaeme, Sakala
When and where is the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha?
Where can I watch the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha?
Latest on Sportstar
- Napoli vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg
- Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League, Round of 16: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
- Alcaraz retires with ankle injury in first round of ATP Rio Open
- Milan’s Jovic hit with two-match ban for hitting opponent
- Long jump trial planned to eliminate foul jumps
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE