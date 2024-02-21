Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League, Round of 16: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?

Al Nassr will clash against Al Fayha in the second-leg of their AFC Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday.

Al Nassr leads 1-0 on aggregate, after Cristiano Ronaldo bagged an 81st-minute winner in the first-leg, which was also his debut goal against Al Fayha.

Statistics are in Al Nassr’s favour as it is unbeaten in its last 11 competitive fixtures versus Al Fayha, with its previous defeat coming in the 2017-18 Saudi Pro League campaign (1-0).

Predicted XI

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup: Abdullah(GK); Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Laporte, Behich; Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem; Talisca, Al-Najei, Yahya; Ronaldo

Al Fayha possible starting lineup: Stojkovic(GK); Al-Rashidi, Al-Khaibari, Al-Shuwaish; Al Baqawi, R. Kaabi, Al-Safri, K. Kaabi; Mandash, Nwakaeme, Sakala