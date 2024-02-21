MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League, Round of 16: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?

Al Nassr leads 1-0 on the aggregate score, after Cristiano Ronaldo bagged an 81st-minute winner in the first-leg, which was also his debut goal aginst Al Fayha.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 07:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE- Cristiano Ronaldo bagged an 81st-minute winner in the first-leg
FILE- Cristiano Ronaldo bagged an 81st-minute winner in the first-leg | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE- Cristiano Ronaldo bagged an 81st-minute winner in the first-leg | Photo Credit: AFP

Al Nassr will clash against Al Fayha in the second-leg of their AFC Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday.

Al Nassr leads 1-0 on aggregate, after Cristiano Ronaldo bagged an 81st-minute winner in the first-leg, which was also his debut goal against Al Fayha.

Statistics are in Al Nassr’s favour as it is unbeaten in its last 11 competitive fixtures versus Al Fayha, with its previous defeat coming in the 2017-18 Saudi Pro League campaign (1-0).

Predicted XI

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup: Abdullah(GK); Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Laporte, Behich; Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem; Talisca, Al-Najei, Yahya; Ronaldo

Al Fayha possible starting lineup: Stojkovic(GK); Al-Rashidi, Al-Khaibari, Al-Shuwaish; Al Baqawi, R. Kaabi, Al-Safri, K. Kaabi; Mandash, Nwakaeme, Sakala

When and where is the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha?
The AFC Champions League Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, February 21 at Al-Awwal Park (King Saud University Stadium).
Where can I watch the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha?
The AFC Champions League Round of 16 match between Al Nassr and Al Fayha can be live streamed on Jio TV and Fancode.

Related Topics

Cristiano Ronaldo /

AFC Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Napoli vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League, Round of 16: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Alcaraz retires with ankle injury in first round of ATP Rio Open
    AFP
  4. Milan’s Jovic hit with two-match ban for hitting opponent
    AFP
  5. Long jump trial planned to eliminate foul jumps
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Napoli vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League, Round of 16: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Milan’s Jovic hit with two-match ban for hitting opponent
    AFP
  4. Milan forward Rafael Leao latest victim of racial abuse in Italian football
    AP
  5. Premier League: Injuries bite for Liverpool, but Klopp backs youngsters
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Napoli vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League, Round of 16: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Alcaraz retires with ankle injury in first round of ATP Rio Open
    AFP
  4. Milan’s Jovic hit with two-match ban for hitting opponent
    AFP
  5. Long jump trial planned to eliminate foul jumps
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment