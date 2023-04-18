STREAMING INFO

When is the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match being played?

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match will kick off at 7:00 PM GMT or 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League being played?

The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match?

The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match will be shown on TV on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to live stream Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match?

The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.