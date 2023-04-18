Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match at the King Fahd International Stadium.
Al Hilal, the defending champion, long left behind in the title race, playing for nothing but the bragging rights. Al Nassr, hurt and humbled, but still hunting for the Saudi title. Get your popcorn, ladies and gentleman! The players walk out on the field.
Ighalo has hit the net 16 times in the Saudi Pro League this season and is the joint-leader with Al Nassr’s Talisca. The former Manchester United player also has two assists to his name.
Games: 10 | Goals: 11 | Assists: 2
Talisca has seen a purple patch for Al Nassr, scoring three goals in the last four games. He is the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 16 goals. The Brazilian signed a contract extension last week as well.
Al Nassr: D-W-W-L-W
Al Hilal: L-D-L-W-W
Played: 22 | Al Hilal: 11 | Al Nassr: 8 | Draws: 3
Al Nassr parted ways with Rudi Garcia last week after a string of poor results saw the slide slip to second in the Saudi Pro League. The reigns were taken over by Dinko Jelicic who was the Under-19 coach for the club. The game against Al Hilal will be the first test for Jelicic.
Al Hilal: Mohammed Alowais; Majed Al Hadhood, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Mohammed Jahfali, Nasser Aldawsari; Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Otayf, Salman Al-Faraj; Luciano Vietto, Saleh Alshehri, Odion Ighalo
Al Nassr: Nawaf Alaqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Álvaro González, Ghislain Konan; Luiz Gustavo, Abdullah Al-Khaibari; Ayman Yahya, Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Cristiano Ronaldo
When is the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match being played?
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match will kick off at 7:00 PM GMT or 12:30 AM IST.
Where is the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League being played?
The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium.
Where to watch the live telecast of Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match?
The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match will be shown on TV on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to live stream Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match?
The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will travel to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday.
Al Nassr heads to the match after a goalless draw against Al Feiha, a result that saw the side drop further in the tital race against Al Ittihad. The Riyadh-based club is now three points adrift in second place.
Al Hilal has been struggling with poor form too. In its last three games, Hilal has secured just one point out of the possible nine. This has caused the team to slip up to the fourth place with 46 points, conceding a place to Al Shabab which has 50 points and sits third.