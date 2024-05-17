Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Al Hilal snatches late equaliser against Al Nassr as Ronaldo misfires

- May 18, 2024 01:36FULL-TIME90+15’ FULL TIME | NAS 1-1 HIL
The referee blows the whistle for full-time. What an ending to the match. Drama at the very beginning and drama at the very end. Al Hilal’s unbeaten run in this season of the Saudi Pro League continues.
- May 18, 2024 01:3390+12’ Substitution | NAS 1-1 HIL
Al Hilal: Michael is replaced by Mohamed Jahfali
- May 18, 2024 01:31GOAL90+10’ GOAALL!! NAS 1-1 HIL
Mitrovic stands over the penalty spot. He makes no mistake and smashes it into the top of the goal.
- May 18, 2024 01:2890+5’ PENALTY FOR AL HILAL!! NAS 1-0 HIL
Abdulhamid goes down in the box after apparently getting caught in the face by Sadio Mane. The Al Hilal players are demanding a penalty and the referee is checking. He is going to the screen. He gives the penalty!!
- May 18, 2024 01:2490+3’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Brozovic breaks away for Al Nassr. He only has Ronaldo with him and passes it to the 39-year-old. Ronaldo cuts back and wins a much-needed foul for his side. The freekick in from Brozovic is contested by three Al Nassr players and Bono gathers the ball easily in the end.
- May 18, 2024 01:2290’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Eight minutes of added time to play. Al Hilal is desperately trying to rescue its unbeaten record in the league.
- May 18, 2024 01:19YELLOW CARD87’ Yellow Card | NAS 1-0 HIL
Alkhaibari is shown a yellow card for a bad foul.
- May 18, 2024 01:1886’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Neves wins the ball in the opposition half and plays it to Malcom in the middle. He lays it off for Michael whose header goes above the goal.
- May 18, 2024 01:1583’ Substitution | NAS 1-0 HIL
Al Nassr: Otavio is replaced by Sami Al Najei
- May 18, 2024 01:1280’ SAVE | NAS 1-0 HIL
The Al Nassr forward line breaks away from the Al Hilal defence and Al Hassan drives the ball down the right. He passes it to Ronaldo who is free in the middle. Ronaldo takes a touch and pulls off a shot. Bono makes a brilliant save from point blank range to keep his side in the tie.
- May 18, 2024 01:1179’ CHANCE | NAS 1-0 HIL
Milinkovic Savic cuts into his left puts in a beautiful-looking cross from the right. Mitrovic jumps high and heads the ball just above the goal. What a chance for an equaliser
- May 18, 2024 01:0876’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Match resumes after the drinks break.
- May 18, 2024 01:0674’ Substitution | NAS 1-0 HIL
Al Nassr: Ayman Ahmed is replaced by Ali Al Hassan
- May 18, 2024 01:0573’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Milinkovic Savic chips a ball into the box for Michael who made a run. He volleys the ball from a tight angle and forces Ospina to punch the ball away for a corner.
- May 18, 2024 01:0271’ Substitution | NAS 1-0 HIL
Al Hilal: Al Burayk is replaced by Salman Alfaraj
- May 18, 2024 01:00YELLOW CARD68’ Yellow card | NAS 1-0 HIL
Laporte is shown a yellow card for stopping a counter attack.
- May 18, 2024 00:5967’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Brozovic plays a ball from the right. Ronaldo leaves the ball for Mane who takes a heavy touch. Chance wasted in the end.
- May 18, 2024 00:56YELLOW CARD64’ Yellow card | NAS 1-0 HIL
Brozovic is shown a yellow card for a bad foul on Malcom.
- May 18, 2024 00:5361’ SAVE | NAS 1-0 HIL
Otavio plays a ball through Ayman Ahmed. He takes a shot and Bono sticks out a strong hand to put the ball out for a corner.
- May 18, 2024 00:5058’ Substitution | NAS 1-0 HIL
Al Hilal: Kanno is replaced by Al Dawsari
- May 18, 2024 00:4856’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Al Burayk crosses in the ball from the left. It looked like Michael kept the ball in before it went out for a goal kick. He crosses it into the box and Milinkovic Savic smashes it into the net. The referee blows the whistle for a goal kick in the end.
- May 18, 2024 00:4553’ CHANCE | NAS 1-0 HIL
Milinkovic Savic does well to find himself at the far post to meet a cross played in by Saud Abdulhamid. He heads the ball down but it goes wide in the end. What a chance for Al Hilal to equalise.
- May 18, 2024 00:4251’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Al Hilal’s Michael sprints down the right and drives into the box. Alex Telles clears the ball away for a corner with a last-ditch tackle.
- May 18, 2024 00:4049’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Ronaldo tries to break down the right and play a ball for Mane. The Al Hilal defenders do well to intercept the pass and clear it away.
- May 18, 2024 00:3847’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Otavio brings down Al Bulayhi in the middle of the pitch with a harsh challenge. The Al Hilal players are asking for a yellow card. Referee says no.
- May 18, 2024 00:36SECOND HALF BEGINS!! NAS 1-0 HIL
Al Hilal kicks off the second half shooting from left to right. No substitutions for either side after the break.
- May 18, 2024 00:20HALFTIME45+4’ HALF TIME | NAS 1-0 HIL
The referee blows the whistle for half-time. Can Al Hilal come back in the second half to protect its unbeaten record in the league this season.
- May 18, 2024 00:1845+2’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Milinkovic Savic takes a shot from outside the box. It goes just wide of the left post.
- May 18, 2024 00:1645’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Four minutes of added time to go.
- May 18, 2024 00:1543’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Yet another chance for Ronaldo. Sadio Mane plays in a cross from the left and Ronaldo jumps the highest. His header end up going under the bar.
- May 18, 2024 00:1140’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Ruben Neves puts in a cross from a free kick from the right. The ball is cleared away by the Al Nassr defence. Michael gets the ball outside the box and takes a shot. A comfortable save for Ospina in the end.
- May 18, 2024 00:0937’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Alex Telles puts in a cross from the left. It goes over everyone in the box. Ayman Ahmed gets the ball and crosses into the middle where Ronaldo gets a slight touch on the ball before it goes out for a goal kick.
- May 18, 2024 00:07YELLOW CARD35’ Yellow card | NAS 1-0 HIL
Ruben Neves is shown a yellow card for bringing down Otavio while he was trying to break away.
- May 18, 2024 00:0332’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Match resumes after the drinks break.
- May 18, 2024 00:0130’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Mitrovic wins the ball and tries to break away. Al Ghannam does well to recover from his mistake and clear the ball away for a corner. The referee blows the whistle for drink break.
- May 17, 2024 23:5826’ CHANCE | NAS 1-0 HIL
Another chance missed by Ronaldo. Alkhaibari does well to break away on the right. He plays in a beautiful ball into the box. Ronaldo is free there once again but completely misses the ball.
- May 17, 2024 23:55YELLOW CARD23’ Yellow card | NAS 1-0 HIL
Kanno is shown a yellow card for a tug on Otavio’s arm while he was trying to counter attack.
- May 17, 2024 23:5220’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Good build-up play from Al Hilal. Malcom combines with Milinkovic Savic to get the ball inside the box. Once again the Al Nassr defence does well to clear the ball away before Malcom can take a shot.
- May 17, 2024 23:5017’ NAS 1-0 HIL
The Al Nassr defence is doing well to keep Al Hilal at bay. Despite keeping possession, the Al Hilal players cannot find a way to the back of the net.
- May 17, 2024 23:4514’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Freekick for Al Hilal in a good position. Al Burayk stands over the ball and hits it. The ball goes over the bar in the end.
- May 17, 2024 23:4312’ CHANCE | NAS 1-0 HIL
A golden chance for Ronaldo once again. A cross comes in from the right and Ronaldo is free inside the box. He gets a good connection on the ball with his head but cannot keep it under the crossbar.
- May 17, 2024 23:4110’ CHANCE | NAS 1-0 HIL
Brozovic wins the ball in the middle of the pitch. He gives it to Otavio who crosses it into the box for Ronaldo. He lashes his left foot at the ball but it hits the side netting. What a chance!
- May 17, 2024 23:387’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Al Hilal keeps recycling possession. The Al Nassr players on the other hand is playing aggressively as Brozovic once again brings down Neves this time to stop Al Hilal’s flow.
- May 17, 2024 23:354’ NAS 1-0 HIL
Al Hilal is looking to protect its unbeaten run in the league this season. Brozovic brings down Malcom in the middle of the pitch to disrupt the Al Hilal’s rhythm.
- May 17, 2024 23:31GOAL1’ GOAALL!! NAS 1-0 HIL
Otavio Scores!! What a start from Al Nassr. Otavio kicks off the match. Al Nassr plays it back to the goalkeeper and builds from the back. Ronaldo gets the ball and lays it off for Otavio just outside the box. He smacks the ball into the top right corner.
- May 17, 2024 23:30KICK OFF!! NAS 0-0 HIL
All clear!! Al Nassr kicks off the match shooting from left to right, dressed in its home yellow colours.
- May 17, 2024 23:30Delayed kick-off
The start of the match has been delayed for a bit due to flares on the pitch.
- May 17, 2024 23:25Minutes to kick off!!
The teams are making their way into the Al Awwal Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nassr while Al Burayk leads Al Hilal.
- May 17, 2024 23:10What happened the last time Al Nassr faced Al Hilal?
In their previous meeting, Al Nassr captain Ronaldo was sent off late on as his side lost 2-1 to Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal after a heated clash.
The two sides will meet again on May 31 in the King Cup of Champions final, where Ronaldo and Co. will look to stop their city rival from attaining the domestic treble after it secured the Saudi Pro League and Saudi Super Cup.
- May 17, 2024 22:53PREVIEW
Al Nassr will face Champion Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Friday at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.
Al Hilal, which lost Neymar Junior to injury in October, beat bottom-placed Al Hazm 4-1 last week, to go an unbeatable 12 points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr with three matches remaining.
The title sealed a formidable campaign by Al Hilal, which is unbeaten in 31 league matches and put together a run of 34 consecutive wins in all competitions.
Al Nassr survived a second-half scare to beat Al Akhdoud 3-2 in its previous match in the league, thanks to a Marcelo Brozovic brace combined with a goal from Ronaldo.
The 39-year-old Portuguese has 33 goals this season, seven more than Al Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrovic in second. He is one goal shy of equalling Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored by a player in a single season (34).
- May 17, 2024 22:31Al Nassr starting XI
- May 17, 2024 22:16Al Hilal starting XI
- May 17, 2024 22:15LINEUPS OUT!!
- May 17, 2024 22:15LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on May 17, Friday, at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
