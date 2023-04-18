Football

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted 11, head-to-head record, when and where to watch Saudi Pro League?

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr: Here is all you need to know about the Saudi Pro League match to be played at King Fahd International Stadium.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 18 April, 2023 15:51 IST
Ronaldo last scored for Al Nassr on April 5 during the side’s 5-0 win against Al Adalah.

Ronaldo last scored for Al Nassr on April 5 during the side’s 5-0 win against Al Adalah. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will travel to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday.

Al Nassr heads to the match after a goalless draw against Al Feiha, a result that saw the side drop further in the tital race against Al Ittihad. The Riyadh-based club is now three points adrift in second place.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: When, where to watch Champions League quarterfinal, live streaming info?

Al Hilal has been struggling with poor form too. In its last three games, Hilal has secured just one point out of the possible nine. This has caused the team to slip up to the fourth place with 46 points, conceding a place to Al Shabab which has 50 points and sits third.

PREDICTED 11

Al Hilal: Mohammed Alowais; Majed Al Hadhood, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Mohammed Jahfali, Nasser Aldawsari; Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Otayf, Salman Al-Faraj; Luciano Vietto, Saleh Alshehri, Odion Ighalo

Al Nassr: Nawaf Alaqidi; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Álvaro González, Ghislain Konan; Luiz Gustavo, Abdullah Al-Khaibari; Ayman Yahya, Talisca, Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Cristiano Ronaldo

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Played: 22 | Al Hilal: 11 | Al Nassr: 8 | Draws: 3

STREAMING INFO

When is the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match being played?

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match will kick off at 7:00 PM GMT or 12:30 PM IST.

Where is the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League being played?

The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match?

The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match will be shown on TV on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to live stream Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League match?

The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

