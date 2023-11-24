Al Nassr vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, NAS 1-0 OKH, Saudi Pro League: Sami Al-Najei’s tap in gives Al Nassr lead

- November 24, 2023 23:4213’ GOALLLLL!!!
Al Nassr scores on the 13th minute.
- November 24, 2023 23:4210’
A bit of sloppy passing gifted Al Okhdood a counter-attacking opportunity, however, Al Nassr’s defence reedems itself and put the ball out of the danger zone.
- November 24, 2023 23:398’
Eight minutes gone and its all Al Nassr as the Knights of Najd have pinned their opponents in their own box. Looking like it is going to be a very busy night for Al Okhdood’s Brazilian goalkeeper Vitor.
- November 24, 2023 23:38CORNER6’
Otavio’s awakward cross is tipped over by the Al Okhdood goalkeeper Vitor for a corner.
- November 24, 2023 23:364’
Ronaldo shoots from the edge of the box, his right-footed curler goes tantalizing wide.
- November 24, 2023 23:354’
Al Okhdood tries its first attack of the match but ii is mopped by the Al Nassr defence.
- November 24, 2023 23:332’
Al Okhdood is seeting back and looking for counter-attacking opportunities.
- November 24, 2023 23:321’
Al Nassr looks to keep the ball in the early stages. Telisca’s shot from the edge of the box goes way over the bar.
- November 24, 2023 23:30KICK OFF!! Cristiano Roanldo leads Al Nassr
Referee blows the whistle at Al-Awwal Park, the match is underway.
- November 24, 2023 22:49Ronaldo and Co arrives at Al-Awwal Park Stadium
- November 24, 2023 22:43Here is the staring XI of Al Okhdood
P.Vitor (GK)
S. Aklyami
A. Burca
S. Kvirkve
A. Khamis
Al Zabdani
A. Collado
S. Pedroza
F. Tanase
S. Godwin
L. Tawamba
- November 24, 2023 22:35Presenting the starting lineup of Al Nassr
- November 24, 2023 22:23Key stats
AL Nassr is the highest-scoring side in the Saudi Pro League this season with a goal tally of 36.
Al Okhdood is the lowest-scoring side in the Saudi Pro League this season with a goal tally of just 10.
The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side has scored at least one goal in its last 18 games across all competitions.
Al Okhdood is without a clean sheet in its last nine games across all competitions.
Al-Nassr has conceded eight goals in six home games.
Luis Castro’s side is currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak in the Saudi top flight.
- November 24, 2023 22:23Prediction
Al-Nassr has won seven games on the trot leading up to this game and is undefeated in its last 18 games across all competitions. The Knights of Njad has lost just once at Al-Awwal Pak this season and is likely to rack up its 11 league win of the season.
Meanwhile, Al Okhdood’s last match ended its run of four consecutive league defeats and will now be looking to build on that. However, it has lost three of its last four away matches and could see defeat today as well.
Predicted result: Al-Nassr 3-0 Al Okhdood
- November 24, 2023 22:23Predicted lineups
Al Nassr: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Al-Fatil, Telles; Fofana, Brozovic; Talisca, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo
Al Okhdood: Vitor; Al Zabdani, Al-Rubaie, Kvirkvelia, Burca, Ricardo; Collado, Pedroza, Tanase, Godwin; Tawamba
- November 24, 2023 22:11PREVIEW
Cristiano Ronaldo’s AL Nassr will host Al Okhdood in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Awwal Park Stadium.
The Portuguese forward will lead his club after guiding his nation to a perfect Euro 2024 qualification campaign. Al Nassr which is second on the league table with 31 points from 13 matches is chasing Neymar’s Al Hilal, which seats at top of the league with 35 points.
On the other hand, Al Akhdoud won its last match after a string of defeats that the club at the bottom of the 18 team league. The Jorge Mendonca-led side will look to pull off a major upset and derail Al Nassr’s title surge.Read the full preview here.
- November 24, 2023 22:11Form Guide
Al Nassr: W-W-W-W-D
Al Okhdood: W-L-L-L-L
- November 24, 2023 22:11When and where is the Al Nassr vs Al Okhdood Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?
The Al Nassr vs Al Okhdood Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST, Friday, October 24, at Al-Awwal Park Stadium.
- November 24, 2023 22:11How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Okhdood in India?
The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
