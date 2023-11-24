Al Nassr vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, NAS 1-0 OKH, Saudi Pro League: Sami Al-Najei’s tap in gives Al Nassr lead

Key stats

AL Nassr is the highest-scoring side in the Saudi Pro League this season with a goal tally of 36.

Al Okhdood is the lowest-scoring side in the Saudi Pro League this season with a goal tally of just 10.

The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side has scored at least one goal in its last 18 games across all competitions.

Al Okhdood is without a clean sheet in its last nine games across all competitions.

Al-Nassr has conceded eight goals in six home games.

Luis Castro’s side is currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak in the Saudi top flight.