Al Nassr vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, NAS 1-0 OKH, Saudi Pro League: Sami Al-Najei’s tap in gives Al Nassr lead

Welcome to Sportstar’s the live score and updates from the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 encounter between Al Nassr and Al Okhdood at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Updated : Nov 24, 2023 23:44 IST

Team Sportstar
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo warms up ahead of the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Wehda and Al-Nassr at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca on November 11, 2023. (Photo by AFP)
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo warms up ahead of the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Wehda and Al-Nassr at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca on November 11, 2023. (Photo by AFP) | Photo Credit: -
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo warms up ahead of the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Wehda and Al-Nassr at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca on November 11, 2023. (Photo by AFP) | Photo Credit: -

Cristiano Ronaldo, after Portugal’s perfect Euro 2024 qualification campaign, will be back for Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match against Al Okhdood at Al-Awwal Park Stadium.

  • November 24, 2023 23:42
    13’ GOALLLLL!!!

    Al Nassr scores on the 13th minute.

  • November 24, 2023 23:42
    10’

    A bit of sloppy passing gifted Al Okhdood a counter-attacking opportunity, however, Al Nassr’s defence reedems itself and put the ball out of the danger zone.

  • November 24, 2023 23:39
    8’

    Eight minutes gone and its all Al Nassr as the Knights of Najd have pinned their opponents in their own box. Looking like it is going to be a very busy night for Al Okhdood’s Brazilian goalkeeper Vitor.

  • November 24, 2023 23:38
    CORNER
    6’

    Otavio’s awakward cross is tipped over by the Al Okhdood goalkeeper Vitor for a corner.

  • November 24, 2023 23:36
    4’

    Ronaldo shoots from the edge of the box, his right-footed curler goes tantalizing wide.

  • November 24, 2023 23:35
    4’

    Al Okhdood tries its first attack of the match but ii is mopped by the Al Nassr defence.

  • November 24, 2023 23:33
    2’

    Al Okhdood is seeting back and looking for counter-attacking opportunities.

  • November 24, 2023 23:32
    1’

    Al Nassr looks to keep the ball in the early stages. Telisca’s shot from the edge of the box goes way over the bar.

  • November 24, 2023 23:30
    KICK OFF!! Cristiano Roanldo leads Al Nassr

    Referee blows the whistle at Al-Awwal Park, the match is underway.

  • November 24, 2023 22:49
    Ronaldo and Co arrives at Al-Awwal Park Stadium
  • November 24, 2023 22:43
    Here is the staring XI of Al Okhdood

    P.Vitor (GK)

    S. Aklyami

    A. Burca

    S. Kvirkve

    A. Khamis

    Al Zabdani

    A. Collado

    S. Pedroza

    F. Tanase

    S. Godwin

    L. Tawamba


  • November 24, 2023 22:35
    Presenting the starting lineup of Al Nassr
  • November 24, 2023 22:23
    Key stats

    AL Nassr is the highest-scoring side in the Saudi Pro League this season with a goal tally of 36.

    Al Okhdood is the lowest-scoring side in the Saudi Pro League this season with a goal tally of just 10.

    The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side has scored at least one goal in its last 18 games across all competitions.

    Al Okhdood is without a clean sheet in its last nine games across all competitions.

    Al-Nassr has conceded eight goals in six home games.

    Luis Castro’s side is currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak in the Saudi top flight.


  • November 24, 2023 22:23
    Prediction

    Al-Nassr has won seven games on the trot leading up to this game and is undefeated in its last 18 games across all competitions. The Knights of Njad has lost just once at Al-Awwal Pak this season and is likely to rack up its 11 league win of the season.

    Meanwhile, Al Okhdood’s last match ended its run of four consecutive league defeats and will now be looking to build on that. However, it has lost three of its last four away matches and could see defeat today as well.

    Predicted result: Al-Nassr 3-0 Al Okhdood

  • November 24, 2023 22:23
    Predicted lineups

    Al Nassr: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Al-Fatil, Telles; Fofana, Brozovic; Talisca, Otavio, Mane; Ronaldo

    Al Okhdood: Vitor; Al Zabdani, Al-Rubaie, Kvirkvelia, Burca, Ricardo; Collado, Pedroza, Tanase, Godwin; Tawamba

  • November 24, 2023 22:11
    PREVIEW

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s AL Nassr will host Al Okhdood in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Awwal Park Stadium.

    The Portuguese forward will lead his club after guiding his nation to a perfect Euro 2024 qualification campaign. Al Nassr which is second on the league table with 31 points from 13 matches is chasing Neymar’s Al Hilal, which seats at top of the league with 35 points.

    On the other hand, Al Akhdoud won its last match after a string of defeats that the club at the bottom of the 18 team league. The Jorge Mendonca-led side will look to pull off a major upset and derail Al Nassr’s title surge.

    Read the full preview here.
  • November 24, 2023 22:11
    Form Guide

    Al Nassr: W-W-W-W-D

    Al Okhdood: W-L-L-L-L

  • November 24, 2023 22:11
    When and where is the Al Nassr vs Al Okhdood Saudi Pro League match kicking-off?

    The Al Nassr vs Al Okhdood Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST, Friday, October 24, at Al-Awwal Park Stadium.


  • November 24, 2023 22:11
    How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Okhdood in India?

    The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.



Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League /

Cristiano Ronaldo

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

  1. Argentina and Brazil charged by FIFA after fan violence delays World Cup qualifying game at Maracana
    AP
  2. Man United’s Rashford gets one-match Champions League ban
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Klopp relishes Liverpool’s titanic clash with Man City
    AFP
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Okhdood LIVE Score, NAS 1-0 OKH, Saudi Pro League: Sami Al-Najei’s tap in gives Al Nassr lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. Talent has no age, says Pioli, as 15-year-old Camarda called up to Milan squad
    Reuters
