Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab LIVE steaming info, Saudi Pro League: Preview, stats, when and where to watch Ronaldo play?

As the title race heats up, second-placed Al-Nassr will host Al Shabab, which sits third, at the KSU stadium in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side comes into the tie on the back of a comanding 2-0 win against Al Ta’ee last week while Al Shabab will look to bounce back after two back-to-back losses.

Al Nassr and table topper Al Ittihad are separated by just three points and a win tonight will further tighten the deficit. As both the teams have similar goal difference, Al Nassr will not only look for just a victory but a massive one too. But Al Ittihad is up against an almost-relegated Al Batin and the probability of a loss for the league leader looks bleak.

Form Guide Al Nassr: W-D-W-L-D Al Shabab: L-L-W-L-W

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab will kick-off at 12:00am IST at the KSU Stadium in RIyadh.

Where can I watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Sony Sports network.