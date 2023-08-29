Al Nassr vs Al Shabab LIVE Streaming Info: Head to head, predicted XI, when and where to watch Saudi Pro League match?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will set out to claim their second victory of the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday when they take on 14th-placed Al Shabab at the KSU Football Field.

Al Nassr started its season with back to back losses against Al Ettifaq and Al Taawoun but bounced back on the previous match day with a 5-0 domination against Al Fateh.

With Ronaldo scoring a hattrick and Sadio Mane contributing two goals against Al Fateh, Al Nassr would hope its stars emulate their performances and help the team.

Al Taawoun comes to the contest on the back of two draws in its opening three matches in the Saudi Pro League.

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD (since December 2014)

Matches: 19: | Al Nassr: 9 | Al Shabab: 5 | Draws: 5

Last Result: Al Nassr 3-2 Al Shabab (May 2023)

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr: Alaqidi - Al Ghannam, Al Fatil, Laporte, Konan - Al Khaibari, Brozovic - Mane, Otavio, Ghareeb - Ronaldo

Al Shabab: Kim - Al Saqour, Santos, Al Sharari, Al Sibyani - Al Ammar, Al Qahtani, Cuellar, Banega, Bahbri - Diallo

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League match start?

The AL Nassr vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on August 29, 2023.

Where to watch the the Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League match?

The live telecast of the the Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League match will be available on Sony Ten 2.

The live stream of the the AL Nassr vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League match will be available on Sony LIV app.