Talisca stars as Ronaldo-less Al Nassr beats Al Ta’ee 2-0

Al Nassr didn’t need the service of its new star signing Cristiano Ronaldo as it cruised to a 2-0 win over Al Ta’ee in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

League top scorer Talisca starred with a brace as AL Nassr extended its lead in the competition.

The Brazilian’s first came from a header following a cross from the right. The second was a rapid counter attack, courtesy of a long kick by goalkeeper David Ospina.

Al Nassr dominated the game, played out on a water-loggedsurface, with 15 shots in comparison to just eight by AL Ta’ee, as it kept a comfortable clean-sheet.

Ronaldo missed out on the game due to his two-match ban imposed by England’s Football Association in November 2022 for hitting an Everton fan during his stint with Manchester United.

FIFA’s ‘Regulation on the Status and Transfer of Players’ states in section 12.1 that, “Any disciplinary sanction of up to four matches or up to three months that has been imposed on a player by the former association but not yet (entirely) served by the time of the transfer shall be enforced by the new association at which the player has been registered in order for the sanction to be served at domestic level. When issuing the ITC, the former association shall notify the new association via TMS of any such disciplinary sanction that has yet to be (entirely) served.”

Ospina's assist 👏

Talisca's 2nd Goal 🔥

pic.twitter.com/1boHjMH04u — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 6, 2023

Ronaldo was also fined £150,000 for the incident that occurred in April 2022. He was set to serve the suspension in England but switched to the new club after the World Cup.

As a result, Ronaldo is expected to be available only on January 21 when Al Nassr play Ettifaq.