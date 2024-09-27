- September 27, 2024 22:08GOAL56’ | NAS 2-0 WEH: Ronaldo scores
Ronaldo scores from the spot.
- September 27, 2024 22:0753’ | Penalty for Al Nassr
Sultan Al-Ghannam is fouled inside the box and the referee points to the spot. Al Nassr gets the penalty for a shirt-pull. VAR is checking the call.
- September 27, 2024 22:0652’
Al Wehda has started the second half with intent and is searching for the equaliser. Ronaldo has dropped deep to help his side.
- September 27, 2024 22:01CORNER48’
Al Wehda with the first shot on target of the match. Juninho Bacuna strike is parried away by Bento as Wehda gets a corner.
- September 27, 2024 22:0045’
Al Nassr almost got an opportunity to double its lead right from the restart. Ronaldo’s throughball takes a deflection and almost falls for Wesley, who made a good run into the box.
- September 27, 2024 21:58Second half begins!
The send half of the match between Al Nassr and Al Wehda begins.
- September 27, 2024 21:42HALFTIME50’
Youssef Amyn almost brings Al Wehda back into the match but his right footed curler goes agonisingly wide.
And with this attempt, the first half comes to and end.
- September 27, 2024 21:39YELLOW CARD48’
Otavio gets a yellow for his challenge on Jawad El Yamiq.
- September 27, 2024 21:3745’+6’
Six minutes added on after the end of first half regulation time.
- September 27, 2024 21:35CORNER44’
Mane denied by Al-Owaishir. Al Nassr gets another corner.
- September 27, 2024 21:31GOAL40’ | NAS 1-0 WEH: Angelo Gabriel with a stunning strike
Angelo Gabriel’s exquisite strike gives Al Nassr an early advantage in the 41st minute. The young Brazilian, with a burst of speed from the right wing, chipped a perfectly placed shot over the goalkeeper.
It initially appeared as if he was aiming for a cross, but his precision proved otherwise.
- September 27, 2024 21:28CORNER37’
Al Nassr gets yet another corner. Wesley is causing all sorts of problem for the visitors.
- September 27, 2024 21:2734’
Wesley hits the woodwork after dribbling past two defenders from the left flank. The Brazilian almost got a debut goal with a brilliant right footed curler from the edge of the box.
- September 27, 2024 21:24CORNER32’
Al Nassr gets a corner after Wesley’s shot was deflected out.
- September 27, 2024 21:2331’
Al Nassr right-back Al-Ghannam takes a shot from deep which just misses the target. For a moment it seemed the ball will hit the back of the net.
- September 27, 2024 21:1827’
Ronaldo nearly gets an opportunity to have a go at the Al Wehda goalkeeper but lacked the pace to beat the defender. The match is opening up for both sides.
- September 27, 2024 21:16CORNER25’
Laporte clears the ball and concedes a corner as Al Wehda made inroad in AL Nassr half with intent.
- September 27, 2024 21:14YELLOW CARD23’
Bakshween gets the first yellow card of the match for his reckless challenge on Otavio.
The Portuguese midfielder is still down and is looking in considerable pain. However, Otavio is okay to continue.
- September 27, 2024 21:1221’
Bento steps forward to stop a Al Wehda attack. Juninho Bacuna plays a throughball for Amyn, who made a brilliant run through the middle but Bento was alert.
- September 27, 2024 21:0919’
Otavio wins the ball in the middle of the park and goes on a counter attack, he finds his compatriot Ronaldo, who makes a darting run inside the box from the left flank but Crețu wins the ball back with a clean tackle.
- September 27, 2024 21:06CORNER16’
Gabriel’s cross is deflected out by the Wehda defender and Al Nassr gets the first corner of the night.
Al Wehda custodian Al-Owaishir denies Al Nassr with a brilliant double save from the resulting set-piece.
- September 27, 2024 21:05FREE KICK14’
Ronaldo is fouled by Alexandru Crețu near the halfway line. The Romanian midfielder is closely marking the Portuguese striker.
- September 27, 2024 21:0312’
Wesley tries to find Gabriel with a through ball but the Al Nassr attack fizzles out due Wehda’s compact defensive shape inside the box.
- September 27, 2024 21:009’
The hosts have the lion share of the possession and are making inroads into the AL Wehda box but are yet to test the visiting goalkeeper.
The visitors are sitting deep and looking to hurt Nassr on counter attack.
- September 27, 2024 20:576’
Ronaldo with a exquisite long pass switches the play but Angelo Gabriel was unable to get the ball under control after a poor first touch. The Brazilian was in a great position on the left flank.
- September 27, 2024 20:533’
The visitors have started the match on the front-foot and are trying to put some early pressure on Al Nassr.
The Knight of Najd, on the other hand, is looking to get hold of the ball and dictate the tempo of the contest.
- September 27, 2024 20:50NAS vs WEH: First half Kicks-off
The Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda from Al -Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is under way.
Ronaldo leads the line for the Knights of Najd after coming back from illness.
- September 27, 2024 20:45Ronaldo is ready for AL Wehda
- September 27, 2024 20:41Live action coming soon
Players of both side are emerging through the tunnel as the stadium gears up for a titanic battle.
- September 27, 2024 20:01Al Wehda starting lineup
Al-Owaishir; Al Alaeli, Yamiq, Bakshween, Al Mowalad; Makahasi, Cretu, Goodwin, Bacuna, Amyn; Ighalo
- September 27, 2024 19:53Here’s the starting XI of Al Nassr
Ronaldo starts
- September 27, 2024 19:46Al -Awwal Park is ready for action
- September 27, 2024 19:25Is Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr vs Al Wehda?
Al Nassr’s Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to feature for Al Nassr against Wehda after missing few matches due to illness.
- September 27, 2024 19:22Ronaldo back in training
- September 27, 2024 19:22Live-streaming info
- September 27, 2024 19:21Preview
Currently, Al Wehda, with one win out of four, is fourteenth in the Saudi Pro League standings, whereas Al Nassr, with two wins and two draws, is in fifth place.
Newly appointed Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli got the perfect start to his managerial career in Saudi Arabia as his team cruised to a 3-0 win against Al Ettifaq last week before comfortably beating Al Hzam to made it to round of 16 of the King Cup of Champions.
Al Wehda lost two of its four league matches this season and narrowly defeated Al Faisaly in penalty shootout to reach the round of 16 of the King Cup of Champions.
Al Nassr’s Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will look to get onto the scoresheet against Wehda after missing the match against Al Hzam due to illness.
- September 27, 2024 19:20Where to watch the Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Saudi Pro League match?
The Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Saudi Pro League match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.
- September 27, 2024 19:19When and where will the Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Saudi Pro League match kick-off?
The Al Nassr vs Al Wehda Saudi Pro League match will kick-off at 8:50 PM IST on Friday, September 27 at the Al -Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
- September 27, 2024 19:19Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Wehda being played at the Al -Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday.
Latest on Sportstar
- ISL 2024-24: Mohammedan Sporting gets first-ever win in the league, beats Chennaiyin FC 1-0
- Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE Updates, NAS 2-0 WEH, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo doubles Knights of Najd lead after Angelo Gabriel’s stunning strike
- Indian football: Bordoloi trophy 2025 to begin on January 9 under new format across Assam
- UFC Fight Night LIVE Streaming: Preview, fight card, when and where to watch Moicano vs Saint-Denis fight?
- ENG vs AUS, 4th ODI LIVE SCORE: England 269/5 (36); Jacon Bethell, Livingstone at crease vs Australia
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE