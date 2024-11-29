Al-Nassr vs Damac Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: NAS 2-0 DAM; Ronaldo scores brace

- November 29, 2024 22:11FULL-TIMEFULLTIME; Al-Nassr 2-0 Damac
That’s that! Talisca thought he had got on the scoresheet in the final moments of the game, but the move was flagged offside. Nonetheless, Al-Nassr returned to winning ways in the league, thanks to a brace by its skipper.
- November 29, 2024 22:01Nine minutes added
Well, well. One can never know in the game of football. Nine minutes is enough time for a side to get back level, but that red card could prove heavy for Damac in an attempt to restore parity.
- November 29, 2024 22:0090’- NAS 2-0 DAM; Damac looking for consolation
Damac trying to get one back but seems to be too little too late for the visitor.
- November 29, 2024 21:5383’- NAS 2-0 DAM; Save from ‘kepeer!
Bukhari swiftly comes off his line and slides to kick the ball away from Talisca who was through on goal with no defenders near him.
- November 29, 2024 21:51GOAL79’- NAS 2-0 DAM; GOAL!
Boushal cuts it back for Ronaldo, who smashes it into the far side with his left foot. Match should now be done and dusted in favour of Al-Nassr.
- November 29, 2024 21:4574’- NAS 1-0 DAM; Nassr getting close
Ronaldo tries to pull off a cheeky backheel to assist Al Ghanam but he gets it wrong. Al-Nassr looking for a second to putting the game in bed.
- November 29, 2024 21:3665’- NAS 1-0 DAM; Host looking for a second
With Damac down to 10 men, Al-Nassr is looking to score a second and take the game out of the opponent’s hands..
- November 29, 2024 21:2959’- NAS 1-0 DAM; Change for the visitor
Al-Khaibari has come on for Al-Ghamdi.
- November 29, 2024 21:27RED CARD56’- NAS 1-0 DAM; RED CARD!
Bedrane sent off as he picks up a red card for his crunching tackle on Simakan. Damac now has to search for an equaliser with 10 men.
- November 29, 2024 21:2251’- NAS 1-0 DAM; Close!
Kamano tries to toe-poke the ball into the goal but a defender does well to pose some problems for him.
- November 29, 2024 21:17Second half underway
No changes from both sides as the second 45 minutes get underway.
- November 29, 2024 21:01HALFTIME; Al-Nassr 1-0 Damac
Ronaldo’s penalty remains the difference at halftime as Damac trails Al-Nassr.
- November 29, 2024 20:56Four added minutes
Can Damac find an equaliser before the break?
- November 29, 2024 20:5342’- NAS 1-0 DAM; Chance
Kamano puts his laces through it for a volley as the ball dinks and comfortably falls into the hands of Bento.
- November 29, 2024 20:4938’- NAS 1-0 DAM; Ronaldo finds the wall
Just like his recent record with freekicks, Ronaldo puts this one straight at the wall. A frustrated Cristiano follows as he tries to send the rebound goal-bound but fails.
- November 29, 2024 20:47YELLOW CARD36’- NAS 1-0 DAM; Yellow card
What looked like a mere coming together of players is a yellow card as Hawsawi’s legs trip a sprinting Mane at the edge of the box.
- November 29, 2024 20:4534’- NAS 1-0 DAM; Mane shot saved!
Great flick from Ronaldo to find Mane who tries to side-foot it past the ‘keeper but Bukhari makes an important save.
- November 29, 2024 20:4433’- NAS 1-0 DAM; Close from Angelo
Angelo on the left-flank goes hard and low but the shot whizzes past.
- November 29, 2024 20:4029’- NAS 1-0 DAM; Damac looking for equaliser
For the past few minutes, Damac has been knocking on Nassr’s goal, trying to restore parity before the host gets a chance to double its lead.
- November 29, 2024 20:3423’- NAS 1-0 DAM; CHANCE MISSED!
Ronaldo and Angelo are through on goal, with just one defender to deal with. The former passes it to the latter, who does well to beat his man and tries to dink the ‘keeper but his shot goes wide.
- November 29, 2024 20:3020’- NAS 1-0 DAM; Save!
N’Koudou gets a shot away from an acute angle but Bento is equal to it as he spreads his legs and makes an important save.
- November 29, 2024 20:28GOAL17’- NAS 1-0 DAM; GOAL!
Ronaldo puts Al-Nassr ahead! After the ball made contact with Bedrane’s hand inside the box, the host was awarded a penalty. And the skipper steps up and breaks the deadlock.
- November 29, 2024 20:2514’- NAS 0-0 DAM; Nassr trying to breach Damac’s defence
Damac’s backline is holding fort for now. Ronaldo has been seen making a couple of runs and if a ball finds him then it could spell trouble for the visitor.
- November 29, 2024 20:177’- NAS 0-0 DAM; Chance for the host
Sadio Mane’s cutback searches for an eager Ronaldo, who tries to hit it first time but a defender blocks it well.
- November 29, 2024 20:144’- NAS 0-0 DAM; Early intent
The host is eager to break the deadlock early on as the likes of Mane try to create opportunities.
- November 29, 2024 20:12KICKOFF!
We are underway at the Al-Awwal Park as Ronaldo hopes to lead Al-Nassr back to victory in the league.
- November 29, 2024 20:04Moments away from kick-off!
We are minutes away from the kick-off at the Al-Awwal Park as Al-Nassr looks to return to winning ways.
- November 29, 2024 19:49Ronaldo and co. are warming up
- November 29, 2024 19:40In case you missed Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League match, we’ve got you covered
- November 29, 2024 19:22LINEUPS OUT
Al-Nassr: Bento (GK), Al Ghanam, Simakan, Fatil, Boushal, Khaibari, Brozovic, Otavio, Angelo, Mane, Ronaldo
Damac: Bukhari (GK), Hawsawi, Chafai, Bedrane, Al-Anazi, Mohammed, Al-Ghamdi, Fallatah, Kamano, N’Kodou, Diallo
- November 29, 2024 19:03How is the form of the teams coming into this match?
In its previous league fixture, Al-Nassr allowed Al-Qadisiyah to stage a comeback and beat it 1-2. However, it comes into this match after a commanding 3-1 win over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo bag a brace.
On the other hand, Damac will be eyeing consecutive wins after its 2-1 win over Al Kholood. While the Khamis Mushait-based club sits in 11th on the points table, Al-Nassr sits third, eight points off leader Al-Ittihad.
- November 29, 2024 18:47Where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Damac LIVE?
The Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al-Nassr and Damac will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the latest updates from the match.
