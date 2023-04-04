Football

FA Cup: Aleksandar Mitrovic given 8-match ban for red card vs United in quarterfinal

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been banned by the FA for 8 matches after the incident with referee Chris Kavanagh during the FA Cup quarterfinal match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Team Sportstar
04 April, 2023 21:25 IST
Fulham’s Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (R) is shown a red card by English referee Chris Kavanagh (L) during the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester. | Photo Credit: AFP

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been handed an eight-match ban and a 75,000 pounds ($94,000) fine for shoving the referee during their FA Cup loss at Manchester United last month, the Football Association said on Tuesday.

Serbian Mitrovic was sent off after confronting referee Chris Kavanagh and pushing him with his shoulder.

“We claimed the standard punishment which would otherwise apply to Aleksandar Mitrovic for the sending-off offence of violent conduct that he committed towards the match referee around the 72nd minute was clearly insufficient,” the FA’s independent Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

“The forward separately admitted that his behaviour and language after being sent off was improper, abusive, insulting and threatening.”

Mitrovic will not be able to play for Fulham again until May.

During the second half of the 3-1 loss to United at Old Trafford, a confrontation broke out after Fulham’s Willian was red-carded for handling the ball in the penalty area following a VAR review.

Fulham manager Marco Silva will also serve a touchline ban for two games along with a 20,000 pound fine.

Silva angrily addressed the fourth official before being shown a red card.

The London club were fined 40,000 pounds for failing to prevent their players from surrounding the referee.

