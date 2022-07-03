Alex Ambrose sacking: Football coach faces charges of sexual misconduct

Alex Ambrose, assistant coach of the U-17 Women’s football team, who was charged with sexual misconduct, was sacked on Sunday. Dr S.Y.Quraishi, a key member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed by the Supreme Court, shared the news of the sacking on Twitter.

Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women’s team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process. — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) July 3, 2022

After news about Ambrose’s sexual misconduct initially surfaced, he was flown back from Norway where he was with the U-17 Women’s team. Apart from the general public, there was a vociferous demand from several State associations to take stringent action against Ambrose.

"Ambrose will be returning to India after misconduct allegations were levelled against him by a player of the Indian team," said an AIFF official not willing to be named.

What happened after the news surfaced?

After the news came out, the AIFF acknowledged the incident and issued a statement saying that it would conduct an investigation and termed the event as a "misconduct".

AIFF did not specifically takes Ambrose's name but the body said that the individual would be suspended pending further investigations.

On his return from Norway, AIFF said, "The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival."

Who is Alex Ambrose - a brief introduction

Born on September 8, 1982, in Mumbai, Ambrose started his youth career with Salgaocar. In 2002/03, while playing for Salgaocar, he was the highest Indian scorer in the National League, scoring seven goals in 11 matches. He then went on to play for clubs such as Vasco, Dempo and Mumbai FC, for whom he scored eight goals in 45 appearances. He finished his playing career with Air India in 2013.

After his playing career ended at a relatively young age, Ambrose moved on to coachng. He served as the U-17 coach of Mumbai FC from 2013-2014 before moving to the Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC as an assistant coach. He served the club from 2015-2018.