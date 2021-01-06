Football

USWNT star Alex Morgan tests positive for COVID-19

The U.S. women's national team is expected to open its January training camp on Saturday. The team is preparing for the Olympics in Tokyo, set for this summer.

Reuters
06 January, 2021 15:57 IST

Morgan along with her husband Servando Carrasco and daughter Charlie, returned to the United States last month after a five-game spell with Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League.   -  Alex Morgan/Instagram

Reuters
06 January, 2021 15:57 IST

United States international and twice World Cup winner Alex Morgan said on Tuesday she and her family tested positive for COVID-19 over the Christmas holiday and are all recovering well.

Morgan, who is married to former Major League Soccer player Servando Carrasco and gave birth to her first child last May, returned to the United States last month after a five-game spell with Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League.

"Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays," Morgan said on Twitter. "We are all in good spirits and recovering well.

 

"After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon. Be safe and happy new year."

The 31-year-old Morgan joined north London club Tottenham from Orlando Pride in a bid to regain match fitness following the birth of her child after the COVID-19 pandemic truncated the National Women’s Soccer League.

  Dugout videos