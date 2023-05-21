Alexia Putellas’ goal in vain as unbeaten run of Barcelona Femeni ends

A first-half brace by Racahel Kundananji saw Barcelona women lose its first match in over two years, Madrid CFF secured a 2-1 win in La Liga Femeni on Sunday.

The last time Barcelona lost in the Primera Division was in June 2021 in a 3-4 loss to Atletico Madrid.

Barca’s only ray of hope was Alexia Putellas, who scored the only goal for her side. It was her first strike since returning from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

It was the last league outing for the Blaugrana before its Champions League final against Wolfsburg.

More to follow.