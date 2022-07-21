AIFF new constitution: Supreme Court directs CoA, State Associations to file objections by July 25

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard pleas from the Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) for All India Football Federations (AIFF) and State Associations on differences about the proposed consitution.

The Apex Court has directed all parties to file objections if any to the proposed constitution by Monday, 25 July. Objections are to be described briefly.

The Court will stick to the date for the next hearing, July 28, to discuss the draft constitution and ratify it on the same day so as to pave the way for elections for the national football body.

FIFA and AFC had directed the CoA to ensure elections are conducted before July 31. Failure to meet that deadline would invite a FIFA ban and jeopardise India hosting the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup later this year.