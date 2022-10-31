Football

Relief for Spain as Álvaro Morata’s injury not serious

Morata is the first-choice striker for Spain, which is scheduled to announce his FIFA World Cup squad on November 11.

31 October, 2022 22:57 IST
Morata had to be substituted on Saturday after hurting his right ankle in the team’s 3-2 loss at Cádiz in La Liga.

Morata had to be substituted on Saturday after hurting his right ankle in the team's 3-2 loss at Cádiz in La Liga.

Morata is the first-choice striker for Spain, which is scheduled to announce his FIFA World Cup squad on November 11.

There was relief for Spain after tests carried out over the weekend showed no serious injury for Atlético Madrid striker Álvaro Morata.

Paul Pogba ruled out of World Cup, says agent

Morata had to be substituted on Saturday after hurting his right ankle in the team’s 3-2 loss at Cádiz in the Spanish league.

Atlético’s initial description of the injury was a “contusion,” and it later said he had an edema on the soft tissue of his ankle.

Atlético said the progress of Morata’s recovery will determine when he will return to training. He was not expected to play in the Champions League match at Porto this week.

Morata could not keep playing after defender Mamadou Mbaye stomped on his right foot in the seventh minute. He spent some time writhing on the turf before walking gingerly off when replaced by Matheus Cunha.

Morata is the first-choice striker for Spain coach Luis Enrique, who is scheduled to announce his FIFA World Cup squad on November 11.

Spain opens the World Cup against Costa Rica on November 23. The 2010 winner also faces Germany and Japan in Group E in Qatar.

