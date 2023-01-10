Football

Ancelotti had ‘problems’ with Gattuso at AC Milan before Super Cup semifinal

Former midfielder Gattuso played under Ancelotti for eight years in Milan, winning Serie A once and the Champions League twice.

10 January, 2023 23:05 IST
Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga Santander match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on January 07, 2023 in Villarreal, Spain.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga Santander match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on January 07, 2023 in Villarreal, Spain. | Photo Credit: AITOR ALCALDE

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday he once had “personal problems” with Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso when the pair worked together at AC Milan.

On Wednesday, their current clubs meet in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid is still feeling the impact of a mid-season World Cup: Ancelotti

“We had good times together, we won the Champions League twice, we shared moments that I’ll remember forever,” 63-year-old Ancelotti said.

“The relationship was not always good between us. We had some personal problems that I don’t want to talk about,” he added.

Gattuso, 45, who retired from playing in 2013, took over at Valencia last June and said the issues were professional.

“For me, Ancelotti knows I respect him a lot. Our problems were at a working level. On the personal and footballing level, I respect him a lot,” Gattuso said.

“We won a lot together. He’s one of the best coaches in the world,” he added.

The other last four tie also takes place in Riyadh as Real Betis face Barcelona on Thursday.

