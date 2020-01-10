Andre Gomes injury: Everton player on road to recovery, confirms Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti revealed Andre Gomes will return to individual training next week as the Everton midfielder continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Gomes sustained a dislocation fracture to his right ankle during Everton's 1-1 draw with Tottenham in November, after a challenge from Son Heung-Min, with early reports suggesting the former Barcelona player would miss the rest of the season.

However, Ancelotti – whose Everton side was beaten by a second-string Liverpool team in the FA Cup on Sunday – has issued a positive update on Gomes' status, though the Italian was unable to give a timeframe on the playmaker's return.

READ | Crystal Palace signs Everton striker Tosun on loan

"Andre comes back next week and will start to train individually here," Ancelotti told a news conference on Friday, ahead of Everton's clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

"It is good news because he is doing well. His recovery is going faster. I hope he can be with us [the squad] as soon as possible because he is a fantastic player."

Everton allowed striker Cenk Tosun to leave on loan to Crystal Palace on Friday and Ancelotti said the Toffees may add to their squad in January following a meeting with director of football Marcel Brands.

"We have had a positive meeting and, if there is some possibility to improve our squad, we are going to do that," the former Napoli boss said.

"I have the total support of the owner, the board and the director of football."