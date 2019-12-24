Football Football Andres Iniesta in talks with Argentina club Estudiantes Andres Iniesta has been linked with a reunion with former Barcelona team-mate Javier Mascherano at Estudiantes in Argentina. Sacha Pisani 24 December, 2019 09:13 IST Andreas Iniesta won nine La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues with Barcelona. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 24 December, 2019 09:13 IST Estudiantes president Juan Sebastian Veron confirmed talks have taken place with Vissel Kobe captain Andres Iniesta over a switch to the Argentine club.Spanish great Iniesta has been linked to a reunion with former Barcelona team-mate Javier Mascherano at Estudiantes.The 35-year-old Iniesta – contracted to Vissel until 2021 – has called Japan home since leaving La Liga giant Barca in 2018.Amid growing links to Estudiantes – where ex-Barca defender Gabriel Milito is head coach – after Mascherano arrived from Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortuna, Veron insisted negotiations are yet to take place.READ | Iniesta has 'no regrets' over leaving Barcelona"Today, we can't say that there are negotiations with Iniesta," Veron told La Oral Deportiva. "[But] yes, there are talks."[Trying to sign] Iniesta is something that people will not forget about, regardless of whether it materialises or not."Veron added: "Having Javier in the club is an important fact, not only for Estudiantes but also for Argentine football, for all that he is as a person and a professional."Iniesta has scored 10 goals since joining Vissel, who also boast Lukas Podolski, Thomas Vermaelen and Sergi Samper, while David Villa retired at the end of the season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos