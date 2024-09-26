MagazineBuy Print

Andy Carroll paying out of his own pocket to play for fourth-tier Bordeaux

Once the most expensive British footballer, when he signed for Liverpool in 2011, Carroll scored 54 goals in the Premier League earning millions a year, but now earns a reported 3,500 euros ($3,901) a month at new club Girondins de Bordeaux.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 18:06 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Girondins de Bordeaux’s English forward Andy Carroll in action.
Girondins de Bordeaux’s English forward Andy Carroll in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Girondins de Bordeaux’s English forward Andy Carroll in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Not many professional footballers would pay for the privilege of playing in the French fourth-tier but former England striker Andy Carroll is a rare exception.

Once the most expensive British footballer, when he signed for Liverpool in 2011, Carroll scored 54 goals in the Premier League earning millions a year, but now earns a reported 3,500 euros ($3,901) a month at new club Girondins de Bordeaux.

“To be honest, it’s costing me money to go and play for Girondins,” Carroll told RMC Sport. “I’m simply happy to play football.

“I want to be part of the club’s history. To be honest, it’s not about the money. In my career, it’s never been about money.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter what level you play at... I really hope we can achieve our goals this season.”

Now 35, Carroll, who started his career at Newcastle United before his blockbuster move to Liverpool, spent last season with French second-division side Amiens.

ALSO READ | League Cup: Arsenal teen Nwaneri hungry for more after two goals in first start

Once Champions League regulars, Bordeaux has fallen on hard times with financial turmoil leading to a bankruptcy filing that forced them to surrender its professional licence and start from scratch in the fourth-tier National 2 league.

But that did not stop Carroll from joining the former Ligue 1 champions, with the striker describing it as a “great project” as it looks to climb up the French football pyramid.

“Unfortunately, the club has gone down several divisions, but it’s a great club and we’re going to try to put it back where it belongs,” he said.

Carroll had a debut to remember last weekend when he scored a double as Bordeaux came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home against Voltigeurs de Chateaubriant.

“Frankly, it was fantastic, the fans were wonderful. We were 2-0 down in the first half and they pushed us on,” Carroll said.

“I loved scoring those two goals, especially for the fans who were there. It was a great feeling.”

