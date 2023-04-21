Football

Angers vs PSG, LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted 11, head-to-head record, when and where to watch Ligue 1?

PSG vs Angers: Check the live streaming details, head to head record and predicted 11 for the Ligue 1 match at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

21 April, 2023
Despite losing five matches in Ligue 1, PSG has the chance to go 11 points clear at the top of the table.

PSG is inching closer to a record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title and can move 11 points clear of second-placed Marseille when it visits rock-bottom Angers on Friday.

It comes to the fixture on the back of a 3-1 win against third-placed Lens. First half goals from Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha and Lionel Messi sealed the victory for the Parisiens.

READ: Under-pressure PSG boss Galtier ‘working’ for next season

The iconic duo will again be available for the side and would want to emulate its performances from last week against the bottom-placed Angers which has won just one of its last five games in the league.

The last time the two teams met in the league, Paris emerged victorious 2-0, with Messi and Hugo Ekitike getting on the scoresheet.

PREDICTED 11

Angers: Bernardoni; Rao-Lisoa, Valery, Bamba, Ghoulam, Kalumba; Bahoya, Mendy, Hunou; Abdelli, Niane

PSG: Donnarumma; Marquinhos, Ramos, Danilo; Hakimi, Soler, Ruiz, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Played: 20 | PSG: 18 | Angers: 0 | Draw: 2

STREAMING INFO

When is the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match being played?

The Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be played on April 21 at 7:00 PM GMT. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match in India on TV?

The Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be telecast on Sports18 in India.

Where to live stream the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

The live streaming for the Angers vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be available on JioCinema and Voot Select app.

