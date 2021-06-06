Football Football Anirudh Thapa receives clearance to re-join team in Doha Anirudh Thapa had tested positive on Wednesday, a day before India lost to Asian champion Qatar in its joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers in Doha. Team Sportstar 06 June, 2021 18:53 IST Anirudh Thapa has been cleared to re-join the team after subsequent tests. - AIFF Media Team Sportstar 06 June, 2021 18:53 IST India midfielder Anirudh Thapa has received clearance from the local health authorities in Doha to re-join the team. Thapa had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day before India lost 0-1 to Asian champion Qatar, and was kept in isolation in a separate room at the team hotel."Anirudh Thapa, who was in isolation on advice of LOC medical team since June 3, has been cleared by the LOC Doctor to rejoin the team after subsequent tests, and being under observation," said a statement on the Indian national team's Twitter handle. RELATED| Desperate India eyes win against Bangladesh to keep Asian Cup hope alive The 23-year-old's availability for Monday's game against Bangladesh, however, remains doubtful.India is already out of contention for a World Cup berth and is currently hopeful of securing a spot at he 2023 Asian Cup. The Blue Tigers have managed only three points from six matches and are currently placed fourth in Group E. The side will take on Afghanistan in its final 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers on June 15. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.