Fati praises ‘crack’ performer Ter Stegen after Barcelona’s Super Cup win over Real Betis

Ter Stegen put up a magnificent performance in Barcelona’s win over Real Betis in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
13 January, 2023 10:38 IST
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen celebrates with his teammates after they beat Real Betis in the penalty shootout in the Spanish Super Cup on January 12, 2023

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen celebrates with his teammates after they beat Real Betis in the penalty shootout in the Spanish Super Cup on January 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: AP

Ansu Fati, the Barcelona forward, called their goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen ‘a crack’ after the custodian put up a magnificent performance in Barcelona’s win over Real Betis in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday.

The German goalkeeper had a great match under the bar, making two crucial saves in the penalty shootout.

“He’s a crack, he has shown it in this game again and I’m happy for him,” Ansu Fati said after the match. Fati struck a brilliant goal to make it 2-2 in the extra-time.

Talking about the win that helped Barcelona set up the Super Cup final against Real Madrid, the 20-year-old said, “It is football, we have to be prepared for all situations, the opponent is also playing and Betis are a great team. We always have to be one hundred per cent because if not, you see what happens.

It was a difficult game, Betis are a great team and in the end, we have won on penalties. The important thing is that we are in the final.”

Real Madrid, who beat Valencia in the other semifinal, will take on Barcelona in the final on January 16.

