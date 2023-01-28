Football

Bournemouth signs Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo, 23, played at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, coming off the bench in Ghana’s games against Portugal and Uruguay.

Reuters
28 January, 2023 12:31 IST
FILE PHOTO: Raindrops are seen on a Premier League logo prior to the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, on September 15, 2017.

FILE PHOTO: Raindrops are seen on a Premier League logo prior to the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, on September 15, 2017. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bournemouth has signed Ghana international Antoine Semenyo from Championship side Bristol City, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The forward will join on a four-and-a-half-year deal, with the club retaining an option for a further year.

“Antoine is an exciting player and one we have monitored for a while. He had interest from elsewhere and so we’re delighted to welcome him to the club,” said chief executive Neill Blake.

Semenyo becomes Bournemouth’s third signing in the transfer window, after Dango Ouattara and Darren Randolph.

