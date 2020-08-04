Football Football Conte says he is committed to Inter project Antonio Conte, in his first season in charge, led Inter Milan to a second-placed finish, its best performance for nine years. Reuters Milan 04 August, 2020 09:19 IST Antonio Conte has come out and committed himself to Inter Milan's three-year project. - Getty Images Reuters Milan 04 August, 2020 09:19 IST Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte is committed to a three-year project with the club, he said on Monday, two days after his highly critical and typically outspoken outburst raised questions over his future with the Serie A outfit.Conte, in his first season in charge, led Inter to a second-placed finish, its best performance for nine years, but then publicly slammed his employer immediately after Saturday's 2-0 win at Atalanta.He said the club had failed to back him and his players in the face of heavy criticism and that his efforts had not been recognised.However, on Monday, he appeared to soften his stance, telling the ANSA news agency: “I am committed to a three-year project with Inter and, as I always have done in my life, I will work hard and fight with all my strength and everything in my power to make it a winning project.”Inter's season is still not over as it is involved in the Europa League and face Spanish side Getafe in a single leg last 16 tie on Wednesday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Catch the Chess24 Legends of Chess final LIVE Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos