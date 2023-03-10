Football

Conte vows he would ‘die’ for Spurs as pressure mounts

Poor recent results, including Champions League exit, and the looming end of the Italian’s contract have led to mounting speculation that he will soon leave the club.

AFP
10 March, 2023 22:52 IST
10 March, 2023 22:52 IST
Conte had signed with Spurs in November 2021 on a one-and-a-half year contract.

Conte had signed with Spurs in November 2021 on a one-and-a-half year contract. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Poor recent results, including Champions League exit, and the looming end of the Italian’s contract have led to mounting speculation that he will soon leave the club.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said he would “die for this club” until the end of the season but admitted the contract he signed at the start of his tenure was strange.

Poor recent results and the looming end of the Italian’s contract have led to mounting speculation that he will soon leave the club.

Also Read
Guardiola warns players to be careful in public as police investigate Walker

But Conte urged “time and patience” on the eve of his team’s match against Nottingham Forest.

“If you ask me now, am I ready to die for this club? Yes,” he said on Friday. “Until the end I am ready to die for this club. But I am not so stupid to kill myself.”

Spurs, beaten in the FA Cup last week and dumped out of the Champions League by AC Milan on Wednesday, is still in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss said it was unusual to sign such a short contract when he joined in November 2021.

“You know with the club we signed a contract, a strange contract, one year and a half,” he said. “Usually you sign for three years but I think it was for the club and for myself to see the situation.

“Now after one year and a half, the club knows me, I know the club and it is clear. We have to finish the season and then we will see. The club knows very well my thoughts. I am ready to die for this club until the end of the season.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us