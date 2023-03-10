Conte vows he would ‘die’ for Spurs as pressure mounts

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said he would “die for this club” until the end of the season but admitted the contract he signed at the start of his tenure was strange.

Poor recent results and the looming end of the Italian’s contract have led to mounting speculation that he will soon leave the club.

But Conte urged “time and patience” on the eve of his team’s match against Nottingham Forest.

“If you ask me now, am I ready to die for this club? Yes,” he said on Friday. “Until the end I am ready to die for this club. But I am not so stupid to kill myself.”

Spurs, beaten in the FA Cup last week and dumped out of the Champions League by AC Milan on Wednesday, is still in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss said it was unusual to sign such a short contract when he joined in November 2021.

“You know with the club we signed a contract, a strange contract, one year and a half,” he said. “Usually you sign for three years but I think it was for the club and for myself to see the situation.

“Now after one year and a half, the club knows me, I know the club and it is clear. We have to finish the season and then we will see. The club knows very well my thoughts. I am ready to die for this club until the end of the season.”