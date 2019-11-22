It should not last long! - Conte advises Inter players on how to have sex

Antonio Conte has revealed he advises his Inter Milan players on how to have sex during the football season in order to maximise their on-field performance.

The 50-year-old, who won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2017 and three Serie A titles with Juventus, took over as Inter boss in May.

Inter has made an impressive start to the campaign, winning 10 of its opening 12 league matches to leave itself a point adrift of leader Juventus.

A part of its success could be down to the bizarre off-field demands of Conte, the Italian coach admitting he urges his players not to over-exert themselves in the bedroom.

"During the season, I advise my players to have sex for short periods and with the minimum of effort," he told L'Equipe.

"And preferably with their wives, because if with others, well, that needs extra action."

Inter is back in action on Saturday after a two-week break with a trip to Torino, which ended a six-game winless run last time out.

Conte confirmed at Friday's pre-match news conference that Stefano Sensi, Roberto Gagliardini and Kwadwo Asamoah are still injured, but Danilo D'Ambrosio is back in contention.

"When there is a break it is difficult to prepare for games," he told reporters. "Yesterday I welcomed back all the players who were away with their national teams.

"Sensi, Gagliardini and Asamoah are unavailable. Sensi missed last month and has had a few problems. We are trying to get him back to his best condition so that he can help the group when back.

"D'Ambrosio has recovered and must now get back to his best. He is a very versatile player, a joker in the pack that can be used in the centre and out wide. It's very important to have players like him to count on."

Lukaku is expected to lead the line for Inter in Turin and Conte is happy with the Belgium international, despite him firing blanks in back-to-back games before the two-week break.

"He is very important to us, as is Lautaro [Martinez]," Conte added. "Both players are doing very well - there is little else more to say.

"They are both doing great work for the team and I am very happy. I hope they can continue in the same way."