Football Football Conte, Martinez settle scores with friendly boxing match Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte and Lautaro Martinez pulled no punches in a heated confrontation during Wednesday's victory over AS Roma. Reuters 14 May, 2021 10:47 IST Inter Milan coach, Antonio Conte. - REUTERS Reuters 14 May, 2021 10:47 IST Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte and Lautaro Martinez pulled no punches in a heated confrontation during Wednesday's victory over AS Roma but the pair settled their differences in a light-hearted boxing match at their training ground on Thursday.Players and staff built a makeshift ring using cones and tape, with Conte and Martinez both wearing boxing gloves as they were introduced by Inter striker turned ring announcer Romelu Lukaku.ALSO READ - Inter's Lukaku fined for breaching Italy's coronavirus restrictions"Live from Madison Square Garden, it's Lautaro Martinez!" said Lukaku as the players cheered for the Argentine striker in a video posted on the club's Twitter account. | IN THE RINGFor those who want to know how today's boxing showdown ended... pic.twitter.com/ITFJyCwiUn— Inter (@Inter_en) May 13, 2021 Lukaku's introduction of Conte drew playful boos before the ring announcer yelled: 'Let's get ready to rumble!'The video clip marked an harmonious ending to the touchline fall out between the pair on Wednesday when Conte substituted Martinez, who reacted angrily by kicking a water bottle and throwing his shirt to the ground. The pair appeared to have made up as they were all smiles during the friendly bout, where they exchanged a few soft punches before posing for pictures.Inter has already won the Serie A title, its first Scudetto for 11 years.