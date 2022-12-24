Football

Kane’s state of mind no concern to Conte after World Cup penalty pain

Kane’s penalty miss late on against Spurs teammate Hugo Lloris was a key moment in England’s 1-2 quarterfinal loss to France.

AFP
London 24 December, 2022 09:19 IST
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte and Harry Kane address the media during the press conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, on October 11, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte and Harry Kane address the media during the press conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, on October 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has insisted Harry Kane will be in the right frame of mind when the England striker returns to Premier League action following his FIFA World Cup 2022 heartbreak.

However, Conte expected his star player to put that disappointment behind him and focus on club duty, starting with Monday’s clash at London rivals Brentford.

“No, honestly (I am not worried) because we’re talking about a world-class striker,” Conte told reporters on Friday.

“In football, you can have exciting moments and you can also have a moment where you are a bit disappointed because you missed a second penalty. The first he scored. I am not worried about him. I saw him very well in these two days with us,” added Conte.

Tottenham is currently fourth in the table but eight points behind leader Arsenal, having played a game more than its bitter north London rival.

Conte’s contract is set to expire after the end of the season, although Spurs do have the option to extend it by 12 months.

“I think I would like also in the future to not speak about this matter in the press conference because I think it is much more important the game we are going to play,” Conte said.

“In this case, Brentford but what I can tell you is I am really happy in the club, to work here and I have a really good relationship with the club.

“We talk every day and try to find in every situation the best solution but I think we have six months to stay together, to enjoy the situation and then we find, I repeat, the best solution. But I am really happy here.”

Spurs will be without Argentina’s World Cup-winning defender Cristian Romero at Brentford, with Lloris only named on the bench if he is involved at all.

