Serie A: Inter coach Conte banned for two matches for referee confrontation

Antonio Conte has been suspended for two matches following a clash with referee Fabio Maresca over the weekend, during Inter's draw against Udinese.

27 January, 2021 12:39 IST

Antonio Conte has also been fined EUR 20,000. - REUTERS

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte was suspended for two matches on Tuesday following a clash with referee Fabio Maresca over the weekend. Conte was sent off in stoppage time for protesting at the end of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Udinese.

There was a further altercation in the tunnel and the league’s sporting judge report states that Conte confronted Maresca “in a threatening manner, shouting a seriously offensive expression at him.”

Conte, who has also been fined EUR 20,000 (USD 24,000), will miss upcoming league matches against Benevento and Fiorentina. Inter is second in Serie A, two points behind city rival AC Milan.

Team manager Gabriele Oriali was suspended for one match and fined EUR 5,000 (USD 6,000) for his part in the protests. He approached Maresca at the end of the match on the field “shouting disrespectful expressions at him.”

