Football Football Inter Milan says Conte to remain coach next season Inter Milan finished second to Juventus in Serie A and lost 3-2 to Sevilla in the Europa League final last week. Reuters 25 August, 2020 23:24 IST Conte's occasional angry outbursts have seen him clash with Inter's senior executives since taking over the reins in 2019. - Reuters Antonio Conte will stay on as Inter Milan coach next season, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, ending speculation they may part company following last week's Europa League final defeat.Conte's occasional angry outbursts saw him clash with the club's senior executives during his first season in charge, when Inter finished second to Juventus in Serie A and lost 3-2 to Sevilla in the Europa League final on Friday.READ: Sevilla stuns Inter Milan 3-2 to win sixth Europa League title "The Club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the Club's project," Inter said in a statement.The 51-year-old ex-Italy coach joined Inter after winning three Serie A titles with Juve and the Premier League with Chelsea.