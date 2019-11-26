Football Football Rudiger, Barkley in Chelsea training but Hudson-Odoi a doubt for Valencia There was a welcome return to Chelsea training for Antonio Rudiger and Ross Barkley on Tuesday, but Callum Hudson-Odoi was absent. Joe Wright 26 November, 2019 22:13 IST Antonio Rudiger underwent surgery on a pelvic injury this month. - Getty Images Joe Wright 26 November, 2019 22:13 IST Antonio Rudiger and Ross Barkley took part in Chelsea training ahead of the Champions League trip to Valencia, but Callum Hudson-Odoi was absent.Centre-back Rudiger has only featured once this season – in the 5-2 Premier League win at Wolves on September 14 – and underwent surgery on a pelvic injury this month.The Germany international was involved in the section of training open to the media at Cobham on Tuesday, as was midfielder Barkley, who has been sidelined for five weeks with an ankle problem.However, Hudson-Odoi sat out the session having not yet recovered from a hamstring complaint suffered while on international duty with England.Chelsea takes on Valencia on Wednesday at Mestalla knowing a win will secure their place in the last 16. Frank Lampard's side is second in Group H after four matches, level on seven points with first-place Ajax and Valencia in third.The Blues have never lost a competitive away game against Valencia, having won twice and drawn once in their previous three visits. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos