Football Football Antwerp beats Club Brugge to lift Belgian Cup Antwerp won its first Belgian Cup title in 28 years as Lior Refaelov's strike saw the side sneak past Club Brugge. Reuters Brussels 02 August, 2020 10:01 IST Antwerp beat Club Brugge to clinch the Belgian Cup, its first in 28 years. - Reuters Reuters Brussels 02 August, 2020 10:01 IST Antwerp denied Club Brugge the double as it won the Belgian Cup final 1-0 on Saturday in the first football match in the country since the COVID-19 lockdown began in March.Israel international Lior Refaelov slid home the winner after 25 minutes to hand Antwerp its first cup success in 28 years. The game was the only one held over from the 2019-20 season which was cancelled less than a month after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic with runaway leader Brugge declared champion. Yet any hopes Brugge had of adding more silverware were quickly dampened by a strong Antwerp performance with former Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet making several key saves to deny Antwerp a greater winning margin.The final had been scheduled for March 22 but was finally played behind closed doors in Brussels just a week before the scheduled start of the new campaign.