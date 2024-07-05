Argentina concedes first goal in Copa America 2024

Argentina conceded in the Copa America 2024 for the first time after Ecuador’s Kevin Rodriguez’s deft flick found the back of the net to level the score 1-1 in the second half’s stoppage time.

It was when Angle Mena took a quick freekick that the ball found its way to John Yeboah whipped in a cross from the right flank, which found Rodriguez’s hair ends to guide the ball past Emiliano Martinez.

This goal prompted the match to go into penalties to decide the Copa America 2024’s first semifinalist.