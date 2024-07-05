MagazineBuy Print

Argentina concedes first goal in Copa America 2024

This happened during Argentina’s quarterfinal match against Ecuador in the Copa America 2024.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 08:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kevin Rodriguez of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador.
Kevin Rodriguez of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Kevin Rodriguez of Ecuador celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Argentina conceded in the Copa America 2024 for the first time after Ecuador’s Kevin Rodriguez’s deft flick found the back of the net to level the score 1-1 in the second half’s stoppage time.

It was when Angle Mena took a quick freekick that the ball found its way to John Yeboah whipped in a cross from the right flank, which found Rodriguez’s hair ends to guide the ball past Emiliano Martinez.

This goal prompted the match to go into penalties to decide the Copa America 2024’s first semifinalist.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

