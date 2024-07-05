Argentina conceded in the Copa America 2024 for the first time after Ecuador’s Kevin Rodriguez’s deft flick found the back of the net to level the score 1-1 in the second half’s stoppage time.
It was when Angle Mena took a quick freekick that the ball found its way to John Yeboah whipped in a cross from the right flank, which found Rodriguez’s hair ends to guide the ball past Emiliano Martinez.
This goal prompted the match to go into penalties to decide the Copa America 2024’s first semifinalist.
Latest on Sportstar
- Argentina concedes first goal in Copa America 2024
- LIVE Argentina vs Ecuador match in pictures, Copa America 2024 quarterfinals: ARG v ECU, Lionel Messi photo gallery
- Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE score, ARG 1-1 ECU, Copa America 2024 quarterfinal: Rodriguez bags late equaliser, match updates
- IND-W vs SA-W First T20I Live Streaming Info: India Women vs South Africa Women match details, start time, venue
- Copa America 2024: Lisandro Martinez scores first goal for Argentina in quarterfinal against Ecuador
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE