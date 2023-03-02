Messi and Argentina to play first home friendlies after World Cup triumph

Argentina will play its first matches since lifting the World Cup in December with friendlies later this month against Panama and Curacao, the country’s football federation said on Thursday.

“Lionel Scaloni’s team will play on March 23 at the Monumental stadium and on March 28 at the Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero,” the Argentine FA (AFA) said on Twitter.

#SelecciónMayor El equipo de @lioscaloni jugará el 23/03 en el estadio Monumental y el 28/03 en el Madre de Ciudades de Santiago del Estero. pic.twitter.com/jwr98oAYvg — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) March 2, 2023

It will be the first time Argentina will play in front of its home fans since beating France in a penalty shootout to win the World Cup in Qatar after a 36-year wait to claim the trophy, sparking massive celebrations all over the country.

According to local media reports, captain Lionel Messi and the rest of the world champions are expected to be in the squad.

The announcement comes three days after the AFA said coach Lionel Scaloni had renewed his contract until 2026. He will name his squad for the two friendlies this weekend.