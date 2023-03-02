Football

Messi and Argentina to play first home friendlies after World Cup triumph

“Lionel Scaloni’s team will play on March 23 at the Monumental stadium and on March 28 at the Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero,” the Argentine FA (AFA) said on Twitter.

Reuters
02 March, 2023 22:34 IST
FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on December 18.

FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on December 18. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Argentina will play its first matches since lifting the World Cup in December with friendlies later this month against Panama and Curacao, the country’s football federation said on Thursday.

It will be the first time Argentina will play in front of its home fans since beating France in a penalty shootout to win the World Cup in Qatar after a 36-year wait to claim the trophy, sparking massive celebrations all over the country.

According to local media reports, captain Lionel Messi and the rest of the world champions are expected to be in the squad.

The announcement comes three days after the AFA said coach Lionel Scaloni had renewed his contract until 2026. He will name his squad for the two friendlies this weekend. 

