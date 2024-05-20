MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Argentina squad for Copa America: Messi leads defending champion in provisional list, Dybala out

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina in the Copa America 2024 as the team announced its provisional squad for the tournament, ahead of their friendlies.

Published : May 20, 2024 20:08 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Argentina’s Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina in the Copa America 2024 as the team announced its provisional squad for the tournament, ahead of their friendlies.

Argentina, which enters Copa America as the defending champion, will play Ecuador and Guatemala on June 9 and 14, respectively, in the run up of the tournament. The 29-member squad will eventually be trimmed to 26 after the games, with CONMEBOL, the organising body of the tournament, expanding the squad size from 23 to 26 this month.

In the last edition of the tournament, Messi won his first international trophy with the Albiceleste, beating arch-rival Brazil 1-0 in the final. The goalscorer in that game, Angel Di Maria, has also made the cut in the list despite being 36 now.

The squad features three league winners, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez and Exequiel Palacios, who won the top division in three different countries, England (Manchester City), Italy (Inter Milan) and Germany (Bayer Leverkusen), respectively.

ALSO READ: United States name 27-member provisional side for friendly against Brazil, Colombia before Copa America

Messi, who led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup in 2022, has struggled with a hamstring until last month, but had hinted that he would look to continue ‘delivering’ for his country at the continental tournament.

“As long as I feel good and I can continue to deliver, I’m going to (continue playing with Argentina). All I’m thinking about today is getting to the Copa América and being able to play in it,” he had said in the documentary ‘Champions, A Year Later’.

“Then time will tell whether I’ll be at the World Cup or not. I’m going to be at an age (39) that normally doesn’t allow me to play in the World Cup.”

Argentina is drawn in Group A with Peru, Chile and Canada and will open its title defence against Les Rouges at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia on June 20.

FULL ARGENTINA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli, Emiliano Martinez
Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Leonardo Balerdi, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Valentin Barco
Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso
Forwards: Angel Di Maria, Valentin Carboni, Lionel Messi, Angel Correa, Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik pinpoints SRH game as RCB’s season turnaround point
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Argentina squad for Copa America: Messi leads defending champion in provisional list, Dybala out
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA squad for Copa America: United States name 27-member provisional side for friendly against Brazil, Colombia
    Team Sportstar
  4. India’s 4x400m mixed relay team sets new National Record, wins gold at Asian Relay Championships 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. German wonderkid Wirtz named Bundesliga Player of the Season after winning league title with Bayer Leverkusen
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentina squad for Copa America: Messi leads defending champion in provisional list, Dybala out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Harry Kane beats Haaland, Mbappe to win maiden European Golden Shoe
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brazil replaces injured goalkeeper Ederson in Copa America squad, adds three more players
    Reuters
  4. Kylian Mbappe absent as PSG wins final Ligue 1 game
    AFP
  5. Serie A: Inter celebrates 20th title at San Siro, Sassuolo relegated
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik pinpoints SRH game as RCB’s season turnaround point
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Argentina squad for Copa America: Messi leads defending champion in provisional list, Dybala out
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA squad for Copa America: United States name 27-member provisional side for friendly against Brazil, Colombia
    Team Sportstar
  4. India’s 4x400m mixed relay team sets new National Record, wins gold at Asian Relay Championships 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. German wonderkid Wirtz named Bundesliga Player of the Season after winning league title with Bayer Leverkusen
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment