Football Football Argentina to face Chile in 2020 Copa America opener Lionel Messi's Argentina will face Chile in the opening game of the 2020 Copa America, while defending champion Brazil has been drawn alongside Colombia. Dejan Kalinic 04 December, 2019 09:27 IST Both Lionel Messi and Gary Medel were dismissed when Argentina beat Chile in the Copa America third-place play-off this year. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 04 December, 2019 09:27 IST Argentina will open the 2020 Copa America with a blockbuster clash against Chile in Buenos Aires.In a rematch of this year's third-place play-off, which Argentina won as Lionel Messi and Gary Medel were sent off, the teams will meet again at the El Monumental on June 12 next year.While the draw took place on Tuesday, the nations already knew almost all of their opponents with teams split into zones for next year's tournament in Argentina and Colombia.However, Australia – playing at its first Copa America – was drawn into Group A, which features Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay.Qatar, the other invited nation, will meet Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru.Brazil will go into the tournament as defending champion after its success at home this year.The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals.THE GROUPS:Group A: Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay.Group B: Colombia, Brazil, Qatar, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru.