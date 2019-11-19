Argentina vs Uruguay: Messi's stoppage-time penalty seals draw

Lionel Messi scored a stoppage-time penalty to secure Argentina an entertaining 2-2 draw with Uruguay in Tel Aviv on Monday.

Argentina fell behind when Edinson Cavani, who scored in Uruguay's 2-1 win over Hungary on Friday, notched his 50th international goal in the 34th minute.

That lead was cancelled out when Sergio Aguero headed home a set-piece delivery from Messi, before Luis Suarez restored La Celeste's advantage five minutes later with a superb free-kick.

Messi missed a penalty and scored on the rebound in a 1-0 win over Brazil three days ago, but he made no mistake from the spot on this occasion and clinched the draw in the 92nd minute.

After a cagey opening, which saw Suarez's close-range effort blocked by German Pezzella, Uruguay took the lead 11 minutes before the interval.

Lucas Torreira's lofted ball was cushioned into the middle by Suarez, and strike partner Cavani had the simple task of prodding past Esteban Andrada from six yards.

READ: Real Madrid's James Rodriguez doubtful for El Clasico

Argentina thought it had pulled level in the 38th minute, but referee Roi Reinshreiber ruled out Paulo Dybala's strike after he handled the ball before lashing past Martin Campana.

The Uruguay goalkeeper was twice called into action before the break, keeping out Messi's 30-yard free-kick and racing off his line to deny Marcos Acuna's lobbed effort.

Argentina continued to do most of the pressing at the start of the second period and its positive approach was rewarded when Messi's free-kick from the left was headed into the top-right corner by Aguero in the 63rd minute.

Uruguay's lead was quickly restored, though, when Suarez's whipped free-kick from 25 yards proved too powerful for Andrada to keep out.

Messi ensured the headlines would be his, though, stroking home his 70th international goal from the spot after Lautaro Martinez's flick hit Martin Caceres' arm.

What does it mean? Messi makes his mark as unbeaten runs continue

It says something for Messi's unique talent that he did not have his best game yet still ended it with an assist and a goal.

The Barcelona superstar's decisive late strike extended Argentina's unbeaten run to seven games, while Uruguay – which will be bitterly disappointed to have not held on for the win – has gone six without tasting defeat.

Super Suarez shows his class

He turns 33 in January, but Suarez shows little sign of slowing down. He was central to everything good about Uruguay, laying on Cavani's opener with a deft touch before bending home a fine free-kick.

Dybala fails to shine again

The Juventus forward rarely looked like adding to his paltry tally of two goals for his country before being replaced by Martinez with 14 minutes remaining.

What's next?

Both sides will have their eyes on the CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup qualifying draw on December 3, with the first round of fixtures set to take place in March next year.