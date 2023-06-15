Magazine

Subscribers Only

Argentina vs Australia, International Friendly: Live streaming info, Preview, Predicted XI

Here is all you need to know about the friendly between Argentina and Australia.

Published : Jun 15, 2023 06:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi in practice session ahead of the friendly game against Australia.
Lionel Messi in practice session ahead of the friendly game against Australia. | Photo Credit: Andy Wong/AP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi in practice session ahead of the friendly game against Australia. | Photo Credit: Andy Wong/AP

PREVIEW

Australia said Wednesday it has maximum respect for Lionel Messi but will do everything it can can to stop him when they meet Argentina in a Beijing friendly.

The two sides clash in the Chinese capital on Thursday in a re-run of their last-16 clash at the World Cup, where skipper Messi scored and terrorised the Socceroos in a 2-1 win.

Messi and Argentina went on to win the World Cup.

When and where to watch the game?
Argentina vs Australia will be live stream in VUSports app.
The match will kick off at 5:30 PM IST at the Workers Stadium in Beijing.

“Regarding Lionel Messi, how could you not respect someone who’s done what he’s done in football?” Australia coach Graham Arnold told reporters at the 68,000-capacity Workers’ Stadium.

Tickets for Thursday’s game have sold out rapidly despite soaring prices, with Chinese fans desperate to see Messi in the flesh.

Arnold, who said Australia had “learned lessons” from their loss to Argentina in Qatar last winter, has taken a young squad to China after numerous players were ruled out with injury.

“We have a younger squad of players here, up-and-coming players who we’re looking at over the next four years to (see if we) can qualify for the next World Cup,” he said.

Predicted 11
Argentina: Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Romero, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Simeone, Garnacho
Australia: Ryan; Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, King; McGree, Metcalfe, Hrustic; Leckie, Maclaren, Borrello

