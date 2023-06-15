Argentina vs Australia, International Friendly: Live streaming info, Preview, Predicted XI

PREVIEW
Australia said Wednesday it has maximum respect for Lionel Messi but will do everything it can can to stop him when they meet Argentina in a Beijing friendly.
The two sides clash in the Chinese capital on Thursday in a re-run of their last-16 clash at the World Cup, where skipper Messi scored and terrorised the Socceroos in a 2-1 win.
Messi and Argentina went on to win the World Cup.
“Regarding Lionel Messi, how could you not respect someone who’s done what he’s done in football?” Australia coach Graham Arnold told reporters at the 68,000-capacity Workers’ Stadium.
Tickets for Thursday’s game have sold out rapidly despite soaring prices, with Chinese fans desperate to see Messi in the flesh.
Arnold, who said Australia had “learned lessons” from their loss to Argentina in Qatar last winter, has taken a young squad to China after numerous players were ruled out with injury.
“We have a younger squad of players here, up-and-coming players who we’re looking at over the next four years to (see if we) can qualify for the next World Cup,” he said.
