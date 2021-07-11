Copa America Argentina vs Brazil LIVE: Romero returns in the Albiceleste backline; Messi and Neymar lead respective teams

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil being played at the Estádio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

STAT ATTACK

Argentina haven’t lost a match for over two years, with their last loss coming against Brazil in the COPA America 2019 Semi-finals.

Brazil haven’t lost a match since November 2019. Their last loss was also against Argentina in a friendly, wherein Messi scored in the 13th minute.

Brazil have won EVERY Copa America they have hosted (5/5)

Brazil haven't lost a match on home soil in Copa America for 46 years

Argentina haven't won a trophy for 28 years

Argentina have lost their last 5 major finals (2 to Brazil)

The last time Argentina scored a goal in a final was at the 2005 Confederations Cup in a 4-1 loss vs. Brazil. It was Pablo Aimar (currently with the coaching staff who scored). Since then, Argentina played in 4 finals, 450 minutes (90 min and three 120 min), zero goals scored.

THE MARACANA IS READY!!

LINEUPS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED!!!

Argentina XI (4-3-3): E. Martínez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Messi (C), Lautaro, Di María

Subs: Armani (GK), Marchesín (GK), Pezzella, Li. Martínez, Molina, Tagliafico, Palacios, Rodríguez, Gómez, González, A. Correa, Agüero

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Brazil XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, T. Silva (C), Lodi; Casemiro, Fred; Éverton, Paquetá, Richarlison; Neymar

Subs: Alisson (GK), Weverton (GK), Militão, Ortiz, Emerson, A. Sandro, Fabinho, Douglas, Ribeiro, Vinicius, Firmino, Gabigol

Coach: Tite

Referee: Esteban Ostojich (URU)

Match Preview

Brazil-Argentina games always throw up questions but one stands out ahead of this Saturday’s Copa America final in Rio de Janeiro: Can Lionel Messi finally win an international title?

The Barcelona player has won every honour possible at club and individual level and is widely considered to be the best of the 21st century and a strong candidate, along with Pele and Diego Maradona, as the greatest of all time.

But he has never lifted any silverware with Argentina and the question for the 34-year-old is: If not now, when?

“Messi has two chances left,” said Tostao, a World Cup winner with Brazil in 1970. “He has the Copa and the World Cup (in 2022) but the World Cup is difficult.”

There is no clear favourite for Saturday's game at the Maracana stadium, although Brazil has a slightly better record over the last four weeks and it holds home advantage.

Messi, though, is in scintillating form and leads the tournament in goals and assists. Of Argentina’s 11 goals, Messi has scored four and provided five assists.

“We are seeing an improved version of Messi,” Antonio Mohamed, former Argentina player and now coach of Monterrey, wrote in Ole, an Argentine sports newspaper.

“Every time he touched the ball, three guys would be on top of him in the style of Maradona at his greatest.”

Messi's dream

Messi has spoken at length about the dream of winning a title with Argentina and his compatriots know how much an international trophy means to him.

In the past, his teammates were blamed for letting him down, by missing chances in finals or failing to match his superhuman levels of brilliance or focus.

Now, however, he has Argentina's best team in years around him and there are fewer excuses.

It is not the Argentina of 1978 or 1986 but under coach Lionel Scaloni the side is unbeaten in 19 games dating back to the last Copa America in 2019.

The older heads, like Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria, are aware that winning the World Cup is an unlikely scenario and Saturday's final could be their last hurrah.

The experienced players and the youngsters who have grown up idolising the man who would become their teammate, know they are playing not just for Argentina but also for Messi and the chance to reward him with the title his performances deserve.

“We are all excited that Argentina can get the title, and that above all it is given to Leo,” said Mohamed.

(--Via Reuters--)

Argentina and Brazil: Squads in full

Argentina Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso and Agustin Marchesin Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Marcos Acuna, Lisandro Martinez, Nahuel Molina Lucero and Cristian Romero Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolas Gonzalez, Guido Rodriguez, Rodrigo De Paul, Alejandro Gomez, Angel Correa and Nicolas Dominguez Forwards: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria, Joaquin Correa, Sergio Aguero and Julian Alvarez Brazil Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton. Defenders: Emerson, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Felipe, Éder Militão, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva. Midfielders: Casemiro, Douglas Luiz, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paquetã. Forwards: Everton, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior