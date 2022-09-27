Argentina vs Jamaica: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head to head

PREVIEW

Argentina, with its Copa America title last year and the recent La Finallissima win against Italy, has established itself as one of the contenders for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The side’s most recent outing, against Honduras, saw Messi and Lautaro Martinez, two crucial attackers for Albiceleste, get on the scoresheet and seal a 3-0 win. The team, too, carried its winning streak ahead and reached 34 matches without a loss.

It will hope to continue this winning run in its last match before the big ticket event in Qatar against a relatively modest opponent - Jamaica.

Under new manager, Heimir Hallgrímsson, Jamaica is looking to build an identity and compete against the top teams. The friendly against Argentina will provide just the opportunity to the Reggae Boyz.

HEAD TO HEAD

Argentina and Jamaica have faced each other three times with Argentina prevailing on all three occasions. The most recent match was a 1-0 win for Argentina at the 2015 Copa America.

Argentina vs Jamaica - Head to Head Argentina 1-0 Jamaica - Copa America 2015 Argentina 2-1 Jamaica - International Friendly Argentina 5-0 Jamaica - FIFA World Cup 1998

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Argentina (4-3-3): Rulli - Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico - De Paul, Fernandez, Lo Celso - Messi, Martinez, Di Maria

Jamaica (4-2-3-1): Barnes - Mariappa, Lowe, Brown, Bell - Stewart, Russell - Reid, Morrison, Bailey - Antonio

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Argentina vs Jamaica international friendly at the Red Bulls Arena, New York will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

However, the streaming of the match will not be available in India.