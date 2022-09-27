Football

Argentina vs Jamaica: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head to head

All you need to know before the Argentina vs Jamaica International friendly match at Red Bulls Arena, New York.

Team Sportstar
27 September, 2022 19:37 IST
27 September, 2022 19:37 IST
Argentina is on a 34-match unbeaten run and will look continue the record against Jamaica.

Argentina is on a 34-match unbeaten run and will look continue the record against Jamaica. | Photo Credit: AP

All you need to know before the Argentina vs Jamaica International friendly match at Red Bulls Arena, New York.

PREVIEW

Argentina, with its Copa America title last year and the recent La Finallissima win against Italy, has established itself as one of the contenders for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The side’s most recent outing, against Honduras, saw Messi and Lautaro Martinez, two crucial attackers for Albiceleste, get on the scoresheet and seal a 3-0 win. The team, too, carried its winning streak ahead and reached 34 matches without a loss.

Also Read
Portugal vs Spain, UEFA Nations League: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted 11, head to head

It will hope to continue this winning run in its last match before the big ticket event in Qatar against a relatively modest opponent - Jamaica.

Under new manager, Heimir Hallgrímsson, Jamaica is looking to build an identity and compete against the top teams. The friendly against Argentina will provide just the opportunity to the Reggae Boyz.

HEAD TO HEAD

Argentina and Jamaica have faced each other three times with Argentina prevailing on all three occasions. The most recent match was a 1-0 win for Argentina at the 2015 Copa America.

Argentina vs Jamaica - Head to Head
Argentina 1-0 Jamaica - Copa America 2015
Argentina 2-1 Jamaica - International Friendly
Argentina 5-0 Jamaica - FIFA World Cup 1998
Also Read
Brazil vs Tunisia: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head to head

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Argentina (4-3-3): Rulli - Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico - De Paul, Fernandez, Lo Celso - Messi, Martinez, Di Maria

Jamaica (4-2-3-1): Barnes - Mariappa, Lowe, Brown, Bell - Stewart, Russell - Reid, Morrison, Bailey - Antonio

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Argentina vs Jamaica international friendly at the Red Bulls Arena, New York will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

However, the streaming of the match will not be available in India.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us