Argentina vs Uruguay friendly live streaming, kick-off, schedule: When and where to watch ARG vs URU

Argentina's international friendly against Uruguay is in doubt after Israel was hit by 50 rockets from the Gaza Strip as part of a military operation. It comes in response to an Israeli strike on Monday that killed Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu el-Atta and his family.

Among sporting events that have already been called off in Israel is an Israeli Basketball League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Beer Sheva scheduled for November 20.

When is the international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay?

The international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay will take place on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Where is the international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay being played?

The international friendly match Argentina and Uruguay will be played at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel.

What time does the international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay start?

The international friendly match Argentina and Uruguay will begin at 12:45 am IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay?

The match will not be televised in India.