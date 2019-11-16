Football Football Argentina vs Uruguay friendly live streaming, kick-off, schedule: When and where to watch ARG vs URU Argentina will take on Uruguay in Saudi Arabia in an international friendly on Tuesday, November 19 with Lionel Messi returning to action after his heroics against Brazil. Team Sportstar 16 November, 2019 13:00 IST Argentina's international friendly against Uruguay could get postponed or cancelled due to security concerns in Israel. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 16 November, 2019 13:00 IST Argentina's international friendly against Uruguay is in doubt after Israel was hit by 50 rockets from the Gaza Strip as part of a military operation. It comes in response to an Israeli strike on Monday that killed Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu el-Atta and his family.Among sporting events that have already been called off in Israel is an Israeli Basketball League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Beer Sheva scheduled for November 20.When is the international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay?The international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay will take place on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.Where is the international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay being played?The international friendly match Argentina and Uruguay will be played at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel.What time does the international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay start?The international friendly match Argentina and Uruguay will begin at 12:45 am IST.Which TV channel will broadcast the international friendly match between Argentina and Uruguay?The match will not be televised in India.Expected Uruguay Starting XI: Fernando Muslera; Martín Cáceres, Diego Godín, Sebastián Coates, Diego Laxalt (Matías Viña); Gastón Pereiro, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Brian Lozano; Edinson Cavani, Luis SuárezExpected Argentina Starting XI: Andrada, Foyth, Pezzella, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Ocampos, L.Martinez, Messi Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos