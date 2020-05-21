Football Football Artiz Aduriz re-wrote the book on strikers, even without the fairy-tale ending Aritz Aduriz was denied a special Copa del Rey final send-off, but that should not detract from an unusual and impressive career. Joe Wright 21 May, 2020 08:38 IST Aduriz, along with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, is the only player to score in 15 consecutive La Liga seasons. - AP Joe Wright 21 May, 2020 08:38 IST We still don't know if the Copa del Rey final will go ahead this year, but already there is disappointment for Athletic Bilbao fans: Aritz Aduriz will not be playing.On Wednesday, the striker announced his retirement from football, the decision ultimately forced upon him, with doctors recommending he have hip replacement surgery."Unfortunately, my body has said 'enough'," he wrote in a dignified social media post. "I can't help my team-mates the way I would like to, nor the way that they deserve. That is the life of a professional athlete. Simple, very simple." View this post on Instagram Heldu da unea. Askotan aipatu dut normalean futbolak uzten zaituela, zuk bera utzi baino lehen. Atzo bertan, aldakaren ordez protesi bat ezartzeko kirofanotik lehenbailehen pasatu beharko dudala esan zidaten medikuek, bizitza arruntean ahalik eta normaltasun gehienarekin aritzeko behintzat. Tamalez, dagoeneko nire gorputzak nahikoa dela esan du; ezin diet taldekideei behar eta nahiko nukeen moduan lagundu, hau da, ezin dut tajuzko ekarpen gehiagorik egin. Horrelakoa da ere kirolari profesional baten bizitza. Xinplea oso. Zoritxarrez, egoera askoz larriagoak egon badaude, oraindik pairatzen ari garen pandemiak zauri mingarriagoak utzi dizkigulako eta, beraz, guztion artean aurre egiten jarraitu beharko dugu. Bitartean, mesedez, ez kezkatu niregatik, hau bitxikeria baino ez da; ez kezkatu irudikatutako amaierengatik, elkarri agur esateko aukera izango dugulako. Beraz, heldu da agur esateko unea. Hemen amaitzen da niretzat ibilbide hau, oparoa, ahaztezina eta hasieratik amaieraino zoragarria. Eskerrik asko, bihotzez. . . Ha llegado el momento. Muchas veces he mencionado que el fútbol te deja antes de que tú le abandones a él. Ayer mismo los médicos me recomendaron pasar por el quirófano, mañana mejor que pasado, para colocar una prótesis que reemplace mi cadera e intentar afrontar, al menos, con la mayor normalidad posible la vida diaria. Desgraciadamente mi cuerpo ha dicho basta. No puedo ayudar a mis compañeros como me gustaría y como se merecen. Así es también la vida de un deportista profesional. Simple, muy simple. Desgraciadamente estamos viviendo situaciones mucho más graves y dolorosas; la pandemia que aún sufrimos nos ha dejado daños irreparables y tenemos que seguir combatiéndola entre todas y todos. Por lo tanto, no os preocupéis por mí, esto es solo una anécdota. Olvidémonos de los finales soñados, porque ya tendremos tiempo de despedirnos. Y sí, ha llegado la hora del adiós y así se acaba para mí este camino, inolvidable y maravilloso de principio a fin. Muchas gracias. #athletic #agur #adios #goodbye #aa20 A post shared by Aritz Aduriz (@aritzaduriz) on May 20, 2020 at 7:48am PDT We knew this was to be Aduriz's final season - he confirmed as much last year - but it feels the end has come too soon. The Copa final was supposed to be the curtain-call: an all-Basque meeting, a showdown between Aduriz's Athletic and Real Sociedad, the team of San Sebastian, his home town. It was a farewell that seemed too good to be true. So it proved.READ: Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz announces retirement Aduriz was not interested in pity, of course, when the coronavirus crisis has wrought so much terrible damage to Spain beyond the suspension of a football match. "I don't want you to worry about me, this is just an anecdote," he wrote. "Let's forget about the finals we dreamt about, because we will have time to say goodbye."It might not have the fairy-tale ending, but we can still salute a player who re-wrote the storybook on modern strikers.A LA LIGA LIFE WELL LIVEDAduriz played 443 times in LaLiga across 16 seasons, putting him fifth on the all-time appearance list.He scored 158 goals, 118 of them for Athletic, and registered 49 assists. Among Spanish players in the 21st century, only David Villa (186) scored more often. His last was his best: a sumptuous overhead kick on the first day of this season to seal a 1-0 win over champion Barcelona.These are the sort of numbers to expect from a 20-year career, one spent mostly with Athletic but also with Real Mallorca and Valencia. What sets Aduriz apart - and endeared him to fans inside San Mames and beyond - was the wait to see him at his best.READ: Mo Salah's agent dismisses Real Madrid rumours Athletic is famed for its academy, a route to top-level unlike any other given the club will only use players of Basque origin, but Aduriz did not join until he was 19 and it was not until the age of 23, after a loan stint with Real Valladolid, that he felt a good career lay ahead.The best strikers are increasingly explosive young stars. Erling Haaland (19), Kylian Mbappe (21), Lautaro Martinez (22) - these are the forwards craved by the elite. But Aduriz had to be patient to reach his peak. Very patient.AGE IS BUT A NUMBERAduriz, along with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, is the only player to score in 15 consecutive La Liga seasons. He reached double figures seven times in his 16 campaigns, and his best single-season tally was 20.He managed that in 2015-16, when he was 35. This is where Aduriz stands out from most of his contemporaries: his best years came so late.He twice finished as La Liga top scorer, in 2014-15 (18 goals) and again in 2015-16, a season in which he scored two of his four career league hat-tricks. To reach peak efficiency in front of goal at that age is remarkable. It also led to Athletic's first trophy in 30 years: the 2015 Supercopa de Espana. Aduriz scored his side's four goals in a 4-1 aggregate thrashing of Barcelona.His international career followed a similar course. Aduriz did not make his senior debut until he was 29, when he came off the bench for 13 minutes in a 3-1 Euro 2012 qualifying win over Lithuania. His second cap came six years later, when he scored in a 1-1 friendly draw with Italy. That same year, he was included in Vicente del Bosque's Euro 2016 squad, making three appearances in France. Aduriz's second and final Spain goal came in a 4-0 World Cup qualifying defeat of Macedonia on November 12, 2016, at the age of 35 years and 275 days. It made him the oldest goalscorer in Spain's history, surpassing Jose Maria Pena Salagui, who was 50 days younger when he scored against Portugal in 1930.If smashing an 86-year record for the best international side of the 21st century doesn't say it, nothing will. Aduriz broke the mould, a centre-forward pushing boundaries when conventional wisdom suggested he should have hung up his boots long ago.We didn't need the Copa final to tell us that. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos