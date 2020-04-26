Football Football Arjen Robben reveals he was 'tickled' by thought of a retirement U-turn Arjen Robben has contemplated a return to football since his retirement last July, though he is not expecting to act on that urge. Ryan Benson 26 April, 2020 18:54 IST Arjen Robben won eight Bundesliga titles, five DFB-Pokal crowns and one Champions League title in his career. - Bongarts Ryan Benson 26 April, 2020 18:54 IST Former Bayern Munich and Netherlands winger Arjen Robben acknowledged there was a period when the idea of reversing his retirement decision "tickled" him.Robben brought his playing career to a halt at the end of the 2018-19 season after spending an immensely successful 10 years with Bayern. In that time, he won eight Bundesliga titles, five DFB-Pokal crowns and the Champions League once, playing a key role in many of those triumphs.Robben suffered with injury problems through much of his career and it came as little surprise – despite reports of a potential return to the Eredivisie – when he announced his retirement in July after his release by Bayern. And while the 36-year-old revealed the idea of returning to the pitch has crossed his mind, realistically it is not a decision he is expecting to make.'I'm just an athlete'"In the beginning I didn't miss football at all, but then there was a period when it tickled again and I had thoughts such as, 'Hey, maybe I would like to play a little again'," he told the FC Bayern podcast."From time to time I still have this feeling. With this coronavirus [situation], it is a very strange time for everyone and if it does come again [the thought of returning to football], then it's now. But maybe it always stays a bit in there. I'm just an athlete."As well as an illustrious career at club level, Robben also played 96 times for the Netherlands. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos