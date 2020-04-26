Arjen Robben reveals he was 'tickled' by thought of a retirement U-turn

Former Bayern Munich and Netherlands winger Arjen Robben acknowledged there was a period when the idea of reversing his retirement decision "tickled" him.

Robben brought his playing career to a halt at the end of the 2018-19 season after spending an immensely successful 10 years with Bayern. In that time, he won eight Bundesliga titles, five DFB-Pokal crowns and the Champions League once, playing a key role in many of those triumphs.

Robben suffered with injury problems through much of his career and it came as little surprise – despite reports of a potential return to the Eredivisie – when he announced his retirement in July after his release by Bayern. And while the 36-year-old revealed the idea of returning to the pitch has crossed his mind, realistically it is not a decision he is expecting to make.

'I'm just an athlete'

"In the beginning I didn't miss football at all, but then there was a period when it tickled again and I had thoughts such as, 'Hey, maybe I would like to play a little again'," he told the FC Bayern podcast.

"From time to time I still have this feeling. With this coronavirus [situation], it is a very strange time for everyone and if it does come again [the thought of returning to football], then it's now. But maybe it always stays a bit in there. I'm just an athlete."

As well as an illustrious career at club level, Robben also played 96 times for the Netherlands.